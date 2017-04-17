The Dr. Oz Show: Cheap Pork?

On today’s edition of “The Dr. Oz Show”, Dr. Oz discusses the interesting question on pork – cheaper pork is better for your wallet, but is it good for your health? Going in-depth with our current history on pork consumption, Dr. Oz aims to give further insight when it comes to “cheap pork”.

Pork, or also known as, “the other white meat”, is thought to be a quite healthy meat source, and a healthier alternative from eating red meat. According to research tracking the buying and consumption of pork from the years of 2015 -2017, pork grew slowly over one year, but then skyrocketed in 2017 so far. Though previously generally straight forward, a variety of different types of pork are being sold on the market in grocery stores and meat shops, such as already pre-cut into bacon, or being pre-flavored. Along with the pork itself, labels on pork has changed, with different brands or packets being labeled different things, such as “All Natural”, “Organic”, “Free Range”, “No Nitrates” or “Minimally Processed”. With all these different variations, it is no wonder that on average, Americans are eating nearly 50 pounds of pork per person each year.

According to Mark Schatzker, investigative reporter and author of, “The Dorito Effect”, pork has changed since the last century. Pork in the 1950s’ compared to today’s modern pork used to have far more fat on the pork, which was one of the more expensive elements to the meat. Despite sounding beneficial, getting rid of the fat on pork actually gets rid of most of the flavor and moisture in the pork. This is then supplements by companies with “enhanced pork”, which is made of pork being injected with water, salt, and sodium phosphate, which is also used in some anti-rust or detergent products, though it is FDA approved. Cheap pork may be good for your wallet, it may have some side-effects when it comes to your health.