The Dr. Oz Show: Heroin Ground Zero

On today’s edition of “The Dr. Oz Show”, Dr. Oz tackles a difficult subject on today’s show, as he discusses, with inside view, of a major illegal drug epidemic building up in the east coast, which is a problem unto itself.

Dr. Oz, with help from DEA special agent Gary Tuggle, who helps to give first hand evidence and insight into the growing heroin epidemic, those epicenter is located in a run down area of Philadelphia, known as “the tracks”, which is a shocking, open-air market for illegal drugs on the eastern United States. This open-air drug market takes place in a half-mile area of train tracks in Philadelphia.

This topic hits home for Dr. Oz, as Philadelphia is his second home, where his wife’s family is from, and where he himself went to medical school. As of 2016, at least 900 victims of heroin and drug overdoses have occurred on the east coast, with an average of 35 victims in a 5 day period. “The tracks” is less than 4 miles away from the famed liberty bell, and is a long stretch of train tracks, trash, leftover heroin paraphernalia, and even cobbled together places whether the drug addicts stay.

This problem runs deeper than just people falling victim to addiction and suffering from it. “The tracks” is home to several of the drug addicts, and shockingly, people who see themselves as a makeshift “resident doctors”, helping other to shoot up the heroin into their blood streams. This is apparent when both Dr. Oz and Special Agent Tuggle enter a shack with a sign noting that no drugs will be given until money is paid, with these people profiting off of the ruination of others. Despite “the tracks” being in Philadelphia, there have been a number of people from all over the United States east coast, showing that this problem is larger than expected.