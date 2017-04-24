The Doctors: All-Natural Weed Killer

On today’s edition of “The Doctors”, the doctors discuss a great new way to get rid of those pesky summer time weeds, with a simple home recipe concoction that is made up products that can be found around the common household.

This brand new weed killing home remedy is made up of three simple ingredients that can be found around your home, and easily put together to wipe out any of those unrelenting weeds and similar weed growth. This interesting concoction is made up of three different ingredients, namely white vinegar, iodized table salt, and dish soap.

In order to make this weed-killing spray, it needs at least one galleon of white vinegar, one cup of iodized table salt, and one tablespoon of dish soap. After acquiring all the necessary ingredients, the next step is to then place them all into a large galleon jug and mix them all together. In order to use this great new home remedy, the newly mix liquid must now be placed into a spray bottle, and it is then ready for spraying out those ravenous weeds out of green garden.

Vinegar is known to be eco-friendly, which is always a great plus. This special home remedy concoction is known to be non-toxic, and is not a problem if it comes into contact with pets or young children. When spraying it on to the weeds, it is best to aim for the the leafs on it, rather than the roots.