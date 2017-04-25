The Doctors: Healthy Guacamole

On today’s edition of “The Doctors”, the doctors discuss an interesting new recipe when it comes to your favorite guacamole – particularly a recipe that helps to cut down on both your calorie intake, and the amount of money its going to cost you, and gives a great healthy boost to it.

Guacamole is primarily made out of avocados, which is extremely nutritious unto itself, being highly abundant with a variety of different vitamins and minerals. Namely, it has high levels of Vitamins B5, B6, C, E, and K, and is rich in Folate and Potassium. Surprisingly enough, avocados actually contain a higher level of potassium than even bananas. Along with that, it contains some levels of Vitamins A, B1 (Thiamine), B2 (Riboflavin), and B3 (Niacin), and contains Copper, Zinc, Iron, Manganese, Magnesium, and Phosphorous.

Besides avocados in this healthy, nutrition boosting guacamole recipe, the surprising main ingredient is zucchini. By adding cooked zucchini in place of one avocado in the creation process, it can cut up to 300 calories and gives a boost in Vitamin A, and has a delicious taste to it to boot.

Zucchini has several great health benefits that comes with it, namely being a great food source when it comes to weight loss, helps to prevent cancer and cardiovascular diseases, and even helps with treating benign prostatic hypertrophy in men.

This great new guacamole recipe is great with any typical type of mexican food, chips, and other food, as it gives off a great taste, which not only is healthier and has less calories than conventional guacamole, but can also save you some money in the process.