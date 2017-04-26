The Doctors: The Stone Method

On today’s edition of “The Doctors”, the doctors help a few people achieve their fitness goals with the helps of professional trainer to the celebrities, Lacey Stone, who is known for working with Khloe Kardashian on the show, “Revenge Body”, who gives her take on a great way to work out and see results.

Two different audiences members on the “The Doctors” show, Ali and Juliana, are given the opportunity of a life time to work with Lacey Stone with her “8 Weeks to Change” fitness and workout regime, both of whom are chronicled as they put every ounce of effort into Lacey Stone’s program.

Ali and Juliana were both documented once they were half way through their training program, showing some progress, and massive amounts of determination and will power as they pushed forward. Lacey Stone joins the doctors on set on the show, giving her take on physical fitness and what it takes to get real results from your workouts.

Both Ali and Juliana joined Lacey Stone on set with the doctors to showcase their amazing results, and both have lost a minimum of 20 pounds each. Both credit their weight loss to Lacey Stone’s 8 Weeks to Change program. The Stone Method is highly dependent on more than just the workout product, but also a proper healthy meal plan in conjunction with it.