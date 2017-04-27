The Doctors: Food Addiction

On today’s edition of “The Doctors”, the doctors discuss a tough topic, as comedian and show host, ANT, joins them on set, to discuss his prior battle with addiction to illegal drugs, which soon enough turned into a food addiction, with him trying several different methods in order to lose weight.

The famous comedian, ANT, joins the doctors on set in order to spread awareness of his battles with food addiction, to help others know that they are not alone, and to get help for his own struggles. Mike Dow, Psy. D., a psychotherapist and addiction specialist also joins on set in order to give his own insight on the situation, the sings of food addiction, and what can be done to get help.

There is a line between eating junk food every once in a while, though knowing it is bad for you, versus having a toxic and unhealthy addictive relationship with food. According to Mike Dow, food addiction should treated similarly to addictions towards drugs or alcohol, with a 12-step program aimed to help treat the problem at its root. A common sign of addiction (towards food and other things), is when a sense of powerlessness or helplessness begins to take over.

One aspect involved in the addiction process is the sense of self-worth, which ANT was low on during the darkest period of his addiction phase. If anyone is showing signs of addiction or depression, whether it be yourself or friend or loved one, it is always best to get help.