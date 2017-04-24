The Dr. Oz Show: Lifesaving CPR

On today’s edition of “The Dr. Oz Show”, Dr. Oz discuss and demonstrate on the proper technique and use of CPR, as one of the guests on the show, suffering from a recent heart attack, helps to teach the importance of taking care of your heart and when CPR is meant to be used.

CPR, also known as “Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation”, is a type of procedure used during emergency situations when a victim has just suffered a cardiac arrest. This procedure uses chest compressions, and in some situations is paired with an artificial ventilation device, in order to attempt to revitalise the blood flow and circulation throughout the body, and restore breathing and brain function in the afflicted person.

Dr. Oz is joined on set by fitness trainer Bob Harper, who has recently suffered from a heart attack, and by CPR instructor Lipica Shah, who help Dr. Oz to demonstrate the proper technique in order to perform CPR.

Before performing CPR, it is a must to confirm whether or not the person is conscious or not, and if they are breathing and have a pulse. Emergency numbers are to be called, and then the airway needs to be opened by lying the person on the back, and tilting their head back, and lifting their chin up. If no sign of breathing or pulse is evident, CPR then must be performed.

During CPR, your hands must be placed together, with your dominant hand on top of the bottom hand, and focused on the the sternum near the end of the rib cage, in the middle of the chest. Compressions must be performed hard and fast, going with at least 2 inches deep, with an estimated rate of having 100 compressions per minute. After each round of compressions, rescue breaths must be done. By tilting the person’s head back, lifting the chin back, and pinching the nose to not let air out, and then blowing air into the person’s mouth. The chest will rise with the air going in. After delivering two rescue breaths, chest compressions are to be continued and the process is repeated.