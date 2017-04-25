The Dr. Oz Show: Shed those 10 Pounds

On today’s edition of “The Dr. Oz Show”, Dr. Oz’s spotlight on today’s show is all about shedding all that extra winter weight, and claiming back that summer body that people have been craving for. All of this is achievable with the right kinds of food, and proper exercise, which can make anything possible.

Joined on set by nutritionist on the Today Show and author of the book, “From Junk Food to Joy Food”, Joy Bauer, who helps Dr. Oz with the right diet food plan, and the proper exercises to do in order to shed those leftover pounds. This show advocates for the best way to get rid of those 10 pounds and be ready for swimsuit season, which is just right around the corner.

The diet and fitness program from Joy Bauer is based around eating healthy food, lean proteins, non-starches, and other types of food, but with an interesting and unusual twist. Unlike most diets where they restrict and limit the kinds of food and the amount eaten, but this program allows for the client to mix and match the right kinds of foods for them in order to maximize the best results, and to lose all that extra weight.

The program allows for 4 different “meal” segments throughout the day: breakfast, lunch, snack, and dinner. There are several options for each category, and all options are able to be mixed and matched together, by choosing one option per category, while snacks are allowed to have two choices. Like any type of diet plan, exercise and healthy eating is a must, but everything must be taken in moderation.