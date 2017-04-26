The Dr. Oz Show: Underrated Fish

Advertisement:



On today’s edition of “The Dr. Oz Show”, Dr. Oz discusses interesting and unusual great sources of fish that most people may not be aware can be both delicious, and beneficial to your health. Fish is a great source of protein, and considered a great and helpful brain food.

Dr. Oz is joined on set by Chef Kerry Heffernan, who helps to reveal some lesser known fish and their unpopular and unappetising names. Most fish that are commonly known to be “undesirable” to be eaten are usually referred to as “trash fish”, and tend to have a bad connotation when listed on menus and in the supermarket. Chef Heffernan goes on to show how these “trash fish” are really both tasty to eat, and has some health benefits.

The first type of seafood that he mentions are sea urchins, which has a billion dollar industry in Japan, and is commonly used in high-end sushi. Sea urchins are popular and considered a delicious delicacy today, it used to have a more distasteful name, and was known as a “whore’s egg”. The next kind of fish is currently referred to as “cape fish”, and can be used as great filler for different kinds of meals, such as fish tacos. Surprisingly, this cape fish used to be referred to as a less appetising name, “dog fish”.

Dr. Oz and Kerry Heffernan showcase on the show a great alternative to everyone’s favorite shrimp, with a type of seafood that may or may not be well known to most. Chef Heffernan’s recommendation is squid, a type of seafood that is commonly available, and also delicious.