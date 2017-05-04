Dr. Oz Show Today: 7 Day Grapefruit Detox Diet

Doctor Oz keeps his self proclaimed “Ultimate Detox Month” by bringing back an oldie but a goody in the form of the 7 Day Grapefruit Detox Diet Plan. Oz says grapefruit contains nootkatones, which are chemical compounds that have been shown to help boost metabolism in animals. Grapefruits do contain fiber, Vitamin A, and Vitamin C. While Oz touts the promise this “miracle fruit” can help regulate blood sugar, it is a proven fact that eating raw fruits are preferable to any kind of sugary snack. Can grapefruit really help you lose weight and detox your body? Let’s look at the plan.

First, Oz says a person should eat 1/2 a grapefruit before every meal. This is to give the body fiber and help in getting a full feeling so the dieter eats less. Breakfast is supposed to be 4 ounces of protein with half a grapefruit. Protein does fuel the body but this may not be enough to keep those with healthy appetites satiated. Lunch consists of no meat but focuses on healthy fat like avocado and again grapefruit. Oz does add unlimited veggies. Again, this could take some getting used to as many people can eat a ton of salad and still be hungry. Dinner consists of 4 ounces of protein and 1 cup of cooked ancient grains and veggies along with the last half of grapefruit.

Oz seems to be promoting a diet here with very limited calories. This is probably why he promises up to 1 pound a day weight loss during the 7 day detox. While diets like these do work if a person can stick to the limited intake of food, it is usually very hard for the average person to keep it up. Also, diets like this detox should never be used more than a week as they can cause other health problems.

Critics will say this is just another fast fix and they would be right. Oz has always mixed fast short term weight loss plans in with his longer term strategies to give his audience a boost of confidence. One of the biggest hurdles for anyone losing weight is the psychological factor. Oz believes that is a person sees fast results it can motivate them to work harder to meet their weight loss goals.

Photo courtesy of Dr. Oz