Dr. Oz Show Today: Are Nuts Sabotaging Your Diet?

Doctor Oz wades into the big debate about nuts today where the FDA is actually telling companies they must classify nuts as a drug because of the way they are presented in a package description. Mark Schatzker faces off against Dr. Kellyann Petrucci to debate the pros and cons of using nuts as part of the healthy diet plan. Oz has mentioned the great benefits nuts provide the body in many shows. So how will this debate end? Will this new data cause Oz to back off recommending nuts? Find out more below.

The health benefits of nuts stem from the fact that they are high in unsaturated fat, loaded with Omega 3 fatty acids, and are high in fiber. These benefits come at a cost as nuts are high in calories. The comfort nuts bring can make many people eat too many and thus blow their healthy eating goals. Kellyann says she regularly see patients that say they are doing everything right but still can’t seem to get rid of those pesky pounds. When she digs into their eating habits, she finds that nuts are killing their diets.

Kellyann says that people use nuts as a crutch. They carry them around as a quick snack when they feel hungry and end up eating way more than Oz has ever recommended. This easily sabotages their diets and the extra pounds never seem to go away. Oz says that as with any food, moderation is the key. Nuts are healthy in small quantities and sued properly will help a person become healthier and happier.

The FDA has shown a lot of ignorance in the great nut debate. The organization went up against Kind Bar saying it could not use the word “healthy” in its labeling because the nut content pushed the product over 3 grams of total fat per serving. Last May, Kind Bar finally got a reprieve and the FDA reversed course and allowed the company to retain the “healthy” parts of their packaging.

Another example of government stupidity was the Diamond Foods case from 2010 when the FDA classified the company’s walnuts as a drug. This was because Diamond made the claim that the Omega 3 Fatty Acids would help lower your cholesterol. The FDA said by making this claim their walnuts were now considered a drug and the packaging had to give instructions on dosage and how to eat them. This is a clear example of how our government wastes money and time.

So what do you thinks about nuts? Are they a healthy way to get vital nutrients or a calorie packed food that will sabotage your diet? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Photo courtesy of Dr. Oz