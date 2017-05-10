Black Salve Cancer Cure Dangers On Dr. Oz Show Today

The Doctor Oz Show today, 5/10/2017, takes on the Black Salve Cancer Cure as a scam that could cause severe side effects that include burning and scarring the skin. Oz has been known to promote many natural ways to fight disease but it seems he thinks this product is being promoted as a miracle cure and in reality it is just a scam. Black Salve has been around since the 1930’s by Dr. Fred Mohs, who used this formula as a pre-surgery treatment for his patients. In all the years it has been on the market, no medical study has shown it to be an effective treatment for cancer.

Black Salve, also know as Cancema, is a mixture of Blood Root and Zinc Chloride. Zinc Chloride has been used to treat bone spurs and Blood Root is used by Naturalists like Dr. Andrew Weil to treat growths on patients. Weil is quoted as saying, “The red juice from the bloodroot is poisonous when taken internally but when used externally has a unique ability to dissolve superficial skin growths without disturbing normal tissue.” There are many articles online detailing both the benefits of these two compounds and the hazards of using them.

Oz says one of the biggest problems of using Black Salve is that most people skip being diagnosed by a doctor. Oz has never promoted self treatment for any health issue. He has always promoted any treatment, whether natural or chemical, as being administered under the care of a doctor. With people seeing side effect like open wounds on the skin that make matters worse or using this product and never going to see a doctor, Oz is right to call Black Salve a dangerous product.

A quick web search will show many articles promoting the benefits of Black Salve along with others warning of the dangers. As with any product, a consumer should buy from a reputable source, never start any treatment without consulting a doctor. In my opinion, if a product has been on the market for over 80 years and there is no conclusive evidence it actually works, then that product is one that should be avoided.

Photo courtesy of Dr. Oz