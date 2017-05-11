Can A Tummy Detox Help You Lose Weight? Dr. Oz Today

The Dr. Oz Show Today, 5/11/2017, is all about Detoxing the Tummy in order to get rid of bloating, gas, and constipation to clear up digestion problems and get your diet back on track. Oz says a “Tummy Tox” could be the perfect way to help you look thinner by relieving bloat and he has claimed in the past that detoxing the body helps get the digestive system functioning properly. The naturalist communities embrace detoxes as a way to be healthier while the medical community has viewed these plans with skepticism. You can chec back here on CMR later today for the complete Tummy Tox plan. Let’s take a look at what Oz has recommended in the past to see if any of the older plans are similar to this new one.

Way back in 2014, Oz showcased the 3 Day Turbo Detox Cleanse From Dr. Woodson Merrell. This plan promised weight loss and more energy. Oz had some volunteers try the plan. Most said it was very hard to stick to the first day but since it was only a 3 day plan it was not that hard. All volunteers did lose a little weight but we never got an update on how long that weight stayed off.

Most detoxes tend to rely on juicing or liquids only. Again, in 2014, Oz came out with the 7 Day No Juicing Detox Plan designed for people that really like to eat real food and have a hard time with juicing. This diet was broken down into 2 phases. It gave the user a lot of choices in real food. This detox seemed to be a little more presentable to people who need real food to get through the day.

So what will be in the new Tummy Tox plan? Tune into the show today or check back here on CMR to find out. Clic the following link for the complete 10 Day Tummy Tox Plan.

Photo courtesy of Dr. Oz