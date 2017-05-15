3 Day Water Weight Diet And Orange Juice on Dr. Oz Show Today

The Dr. Oz Show Today focuses on how to integrate orange juice back into your diet and also a 3 Day Guide To Lose Water Weight. Orange juice used to be the healthy way to start the day. Then, as sugar became the enemy, orange juice got a bad reputation because of the sugars it contained and was even compared to soda. Mark Schatzker points out that consumers stopped drinking orange juice and started consuming all kinds of other drinks that are even worse. As a result, Americans are seeing bulging waistlines.

Mark points out that while no sugar is added to today’s orange juice, the sugar is still concentrated and drinking a big glass of it will cause a lot of sugar to go into the bloodstream. We see a demonstration where Oz points out that a whole orange is absorbed into the body and doesn’t spike sugar levels. Orange juice goes through the digestive tract quickly and spikes your blood sugar levels. Mark also says that manufacturers have to put in flavor packets to make the juice taste good because processing removes oxygen and flavor from the juice. These flavor packets are made from byproducts of production so manufacturers do not have to label them as an additive. Additives enhance the flavor and can lead to consumers craving that specific taste and then overusing a product.

Oz recommends you buy 100% Organic juice and drink it in moderation if you have no time to make your own. Mark points out the best solution is to actually eat an orange or make fresh juice yourself daily.

3 Day Plan To Lose Water Weight

Jen Widerstrom comes to the show to talk about Water Weight. Since our bodies are made of mostly water, the amount we retain can have a direct effect on how we feel. Foods that are high in sodium cause our body to retain water. Flushing excess water out of your system can help you get rid of bloat and even aid in weight loss efforts.

Here is the simple 3 day plan:

Drink Potassium Water with a Caffeine Chaser: Potassium helps counteract sodium so Jen says to infuse our water with lemons, kiwi, and cucumber to get more potassium and have a shot of caffeine after to help flush toxins and water out of the body. White Beans with Water Veggies for Lunch: White beans actually inhibit the digestion of carbs and are high in fiber to help keep everything moving along the digestive tract. Studies have shown that for every gram of carbs you eat, you will retain 3 grams of water. Eating white beans in hummus and mixed with water veggies like celery and cucumber will help fill you up and eliminate excess water. Water Shedding Veggie Bowl: Leafy greens naturally get rid of excess water in the body. Jen says mix spinach, kale, Swiss Chard or any other favorite dark green leafy veggie with asparagus ( a natural diuretic) and broccoli (high in potassium). Toss in a few dried apricots for flavor and enjoy. Banana Tea: Banana tea is simple to make as you just boil a whole banana, with peel, in a pot of water for 10 minutes. This gives the body potassium and magnesium. She says the magnesium will help you get proper sleep. Sleep is important as it is when the body goes into fat burning mode. Add cinnamon for flavor but avoid sweeteners. 20 Minutes of Exercise: Everyone agrees that we need exercise. Jen says just a light 20 minute walk will do wonders for your weight and health.

Oz says incorporating these into you daily routine will help keep excess water out of your system and allow you to lose weight and feel better.

