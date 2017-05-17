Dr. Oz Today: Teatox Dangers and Guidelines

The Doctor Oz Show Today is all about detoxifying with Tea and Naturalist Dr. Pina LoGiudice comes on the show to talk about her concerns on Commercial Tea Detox Plans. A person can’t get through the day without seeing some advertisement, usually with a celebrity, touting the amazing benefits of some prepackaged Tea Detox Diet Plan. Are these prepackaged plans safe to use? Can they do more harm than good? We will find out later today but first let’s look at what Oz says about Teas and how they can help a person lose weight and gain energy.

Milk Thistle Tea: Taken up to 3 times a day, this tea will help with liver function, gallbladder, and kidney function to help keep the digestive tract functioning properly and relieve bloating.

Dandelion root and dandelion leaf tea: Taken 3 or 4 times a day will help clear up skin and promote stable blood pressure.



Licorice root tea: Taken 3 times a day can help curb cravings as it balances cortisol levels and promotes adrenal gland health. This tea may keep you awake so Oz says do not drink it after 6pm.



Oolong tea: Taken 3 times a day. This tea is rich in antioxidants and polyphenols that help to boost metabolism to burn off ecess fat and give you more energy.

The above teas are just a few ways a person can naturally detox their body and get healthier. Tune in to Dr. Oz later today or check back here on CMR for all the Teatox news from the show.

Photo courtesy of Dr. Oz