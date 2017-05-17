Tea Flush Decoder On Dr. Oz Show Today

Dr. Oz opens the show saying there are many Teatoxes out there that promise weight loss of 10 to 15 pounds just by drinking tea for a short period of time. These prepackaged Tea Flushes are endorsed by celebrities and other groups. Can a person really lose weight just by drinking a prepackaged blend of teas? Oz says he has sorted through all of the major Tea Flushes in order to see if they really work and look at the potential dangers in these prepackaged mixtures. He has assembled his best Tea Flush solutions for weight loss, detoxing, and clearing up the skin.

Dr. Pina LoGiudice comes out to look at the prepackaged Tea Flushes on the market. Pina says these Flushes promise weight loss, lower blood pressure, healthy skin and more if you drink just 2 glasses a day of their special mixture. Oz says he has doubts about this and point out that at an average cost of $55 dollars a month, the prepackaged products seem to be making promises they can’t keep.

Pina LoGiudice focuses on the detox part of the tea flushes. She says the biggest problem she has with prepackaged mixes is that they promise detoxing but do not give the consumer information of how they accomplish the detox and most are using laxatives. Pina says most of the Tea Flushes use an herb called Senna as a detox ingredient. Senna is an FDA approved product for constipation. Pina says the maximum time a person should use senna is just 2 weeks under extreme circumstances and usually only 2 or 3 days at a time. If you are drinking Tea with senna for 14 or 28 days, you could be harming the body.

Oz says tea has many health benefits and he has come up with specific blends of tea he says will help a person get better results at a cheaper price.



Mint Tea Curbs Cravings: Pina says studies have show that people who drink mint tea actually consume 1800 calories less than those who don’t. She adds that the brain cannot differentiate between thirst and hunger so if a person drinks a liquid when a craving hits and then waits 15 minutes, it will usually calm the craving.

Green Tea Boosts Metabolism: Many studies have show that drinking Green Tea through the day will boost the metabolism. Pina points out a study that showed people who drank green tea before exercise for 12 weeks lost significantly more weight than those who just exercised. This tea also contains Catechins and many studies have show it to promote cardiovascular health.

Oolong Tea for weight loss: This tea contains caffeine and a very powerful antioxidant that has been proven to help a person lose weight. Oz says limit this to 2 cups a day and do not take this before bed because it will inhibit sleep.

Oz goes on to say that loose leaf tea is the better choice over tea bags because you get the full leaf and not the shavings. Steep tea in hot water but not boiling water for less bitterness. He adds that it is always better to select specific teas for specific problems and stay away from prepackaged mixtures.

Photo courtesy of Dr. Oz