Dr. Oz Today: Acid Reflux Triggers & Caffeine Detox

The Dr. Oz Show Today, 5/19/2017, has Dr. James “Butch” Rosser Jr. talking about the different types of Acid Reflux and natural ways to get rid of heartburn for good. Dr. Rosser opens by saying there are 3 basic acid reflux ttriggers and identifying the specific type is key to getting rid of heart burn for good. The 3 triggers of reflux are Food, Speed Eater, and Caffeine. No matter what trigger type a person has, the key to eliminating acid reflux is to detox the body and retrain it to eliminate the problem permanently. Below are specifics on how to deal with each reflux trigger type:

Acid Reflux Trigger Types

Speedy Eater Type

Eating fast causes up to 50% more acid to be produced in the stomach. When a person scarfs down food quickly, the stomach cannot keep up and expand properly. This causes acid to be pushed into the esophagus and the familiar burning sensation appears. Rosser says we should allow 30 minutes for each meal. He says to fix speed eating acid reflux, we need to retrain ourselves to eat slower by adding just 5 minutes a week to our daily meals. Learning to pace ourselves will help the stomach do what it is supposed to do and keep that nasty acid away.

Food Trigger Type

Many people get reflux after eating certain acid promoting foods. Since the list of foods that trigger reflux can be too long to memorize, adding alkaline foods to your diet can help keep acid reflux away. Rosser recommends replacing 2 meals a day with an alkaline rich shake. Also, stop eating at least 3 hours before bed time.

“Green shake: Use coconut water as a base, then add kale, avocado, mango, and ginger (which happens to be one of the most effective natural treatments for heartburn).“

“Purple shake: Use coconut milk as a base, then add ½ cup blueberries, a handful of spinach, 1 tablespoon of almond butter and 1 tablespoon of honey (which has a ton of enzymes to support digestion and soothe the lining of your stomach and esophagus).“

Caffeine Reflux Type

Getting acid after drinking soda or coffee is a special case that needs to be addressed in stages. Quitting caffeine cold turkey can cause headaches and other problems. Rosser recommends slowly removing caffeine over a period of of a few days at a time until you are caffeine free. The he says to go through the 7 Day Caffeine Detox plan.

Caffeine Detox

Cut back slowly by eliminating 1/4 of caffeine every 2 days. Mix 1/4 decaf to 3/4 regular coffee or replace soda with seltzer water. Maintain regular rituals to replace bad habits with good ones. If you love soda in the afternoon, replace it with seltzer water to get the same “pop” from opening a can and the same fizz without the caffeine. Stop drinking caffeine 8 hours before you go to bed. Caffeine stays in the body for up to 14 hours so limiting the time of intake will help a person sleep better.

Following those simple guidelines for 7 days will have your body caffeine free with no side effects.

Photo and quotes from Dr. Oz