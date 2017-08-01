ABC News reports Chronic Fatigue Syndrome is being unraveled by Stanford

One of the most confusing and debilitating diseases is known as Chronic Fatigue Syndrome or CFS. Stanford University recently conducted an intense study to identify biomarkers that link the disease to it’s victims. According to the US Centers for Disease Control, 90% of patients have not been diagnosed and properly treated.

According to the Stanford study, people suffering with CFS have a higher level of certain cytokines in their blood. These cytokines (markers) are associated with pro-inflammatory immune cytokines. The higher these markers, the more a person is likely to suffer from CFS. Thus, the higher the inflammation, the more likely one will suffer from chronic fatigue. According to the findings of the Stanford study, women secrete an associated CFS cytokine in higher amounts than men. Research suggests anti-inflammatory drugs can be of great benefit in reducing the symptoms in those affected.

CFS causes very severe fatigue, joint pain, brain fog, and headaches. Those suffering have a high level of stress from not being properly diagnosed and treated. This study validates what those suffering have been trying to say. Diagnosis to this point has been very elusive and only symptoms have been treated.

This new study shines the light on the symptoms and brings validation to those suffering from this terrible disease. Researchers are picking up results and on the road to bringing help to millions of people affected every year. The validation may help those suffering with psychological effects from not being heard.

