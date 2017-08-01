ABC News reports Chronic Fatigue Syndrome is being unraveled by Stanford

One of the most confusing and debilitating diseases is known as Chronic Fatigue Syndrome or CFS. Stanford University recently conducted an intense study to identify biomarkers that link the disease to it’s victims. According to the US Centers for Disease Control, 90% of patients have not been diagnosed and properly treated.
According to the Stanford study, people suffering with CFS have a higher level of certain cytokines in their blood. These cytokines (markers) are associated with pro-inflammatory immune cytokines. The higher these markers, the more a person is likely to suffer from CFS. Thus, the higher the inflammation, the more likely one will suffer from chronic fatigue. According to the findings of the Stanford study, women secrete an associated CFS cytokine in higher amounts than men. Research suggests anti-inflammatory drugs can be of great benefit in reducing the symptoms in those affected.
CFS causes very severe fatigue, joint pain, brain fog, and headaches. Those suffering have a high level of stress from not being properly diagnosed and treated. This study validates what those suffering have been trying to say. Diagnosis to this point has been very elusive and only symptoms have been treated.
This new study shines the light on the symptoms and brings validation to those suffering from this terrible disease. Researchers are picking up results and on the road to bringing help to millions of people affected every year. The validation may help those suffering with psychological effects from not being heard.
Photo courtesy of ABC
Comments
John Sitton says
Very well written and informative article re the reality suffered by those with the debilitating, frustrating and often mis- or un-diagnosed condition CFS. Obviously many physicians trained in the Newtonian perspective of illness and medicine misdiagnose CFS…. leaving their patients grasping at straws and suffering mental, emotional and physical trauma, Hopefully the findings of the mentioned Stanford research will reach their continuing education programs and light the way for proper diagnosis and treatment…. both conventional and holistic. Articles such as yours help expedite that news, so kudos to this effort. I suspect the ancient holistic anti-inflammatory herb cousins Tumeric and Ginger would also benefit those who suffer CFS, although please see precautions at the end of the following link. https://www.turmericforhealth.com/turmeric-benefits/turmeric-benefits-for-fibromyalgia
Nora says
This is great information, I never knew that.
Great job Linda Pena. Great Article.
Robin C Tucker says
Great article on a misunderstood disease!
Dennis F Durham says
A very informative article. Thank you for bringing this into the light. Well done
Darlene says
CFS has been long been misunderstood. When someone who has had this debilitating order announces it as their diagnosis, those who are uninformed will just think it is a made up illness by a lazy or unprofressive acquaintance. NOT TRUE. It is very real to those who suffer from it. Good to read that some steps towards understanding it are being recognized
Ken Campbell says
Very informative article. I’m glad more attention is being focused on this disease. In the past the diagnosis many times was ‘it’s in your head’ and treated as such.