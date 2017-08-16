Dr Oz are you consistent with ADHD in adults

Can you no longer focus or find yourself tapping your feet? Are you fidgety and you just can not relax? All these signs may be masking adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder or ADHD.

Dr. Oz researched symptoms: moodiness-exhaustion-anxiety and ways to help (naturally) control the symptoms. This can cause trouble in many parts of life – at home, at work, or at school. Getting treatment and learning ways to manage ADHD can help. Most people learn to adapt. Adults with ADHD can develop their personal strengths and find success.

Here are the main symptoms. Do you have problem now with being able to do these?

Follow directions

Remember information

Concentrate

Organize tasks

Finish work on time

No two people are alike. You may suffer from only two of these symptoms but you also are finding you are constantly bored, can’t relax, can’t read, outbursts of anger, low self-esteem and motivation, relationship problems, constantly nagging your partner, impulsiveness, and addictions (food, drugs, spending, etc.)

ADHD in adults (8 million) is definitely a disorder of the brain; causing it to be unable to function normally and your foundation failing. Women, in particular will keep trying to keep everything together, leaving them exhausted. You can travel this path for years and it leaves you with ADHD. Some big life change can cause this onset as well.

Could you or your spouse have ADHD? Here’s how to find out according to therapist Sue Hallowell after discovering her own husband (Ed Hallowell) who was a psychiatrist diagnosed himself. Sue mentioned how Ed would not follow thru on anything, she felt he did not listen to her, and she felt she had to maintain the entire family. Failure to get treated can lead to divorce when in fact, it is how one’s brain is working. The struggle can be turned into a victory when you get the right help according to the Hallowell’s therapies. They stressed one thing: to never think your spouse does not love you. Ed Hallowell has devoted his entire career to this disease because his marriage was on the brinks from being undiagnosed.

Oz recommends 3 things for natural adult ADHD relief:

fatty fish 2 times a week

exercise at least 10 minutes a day

meditation

Similar to children with the disorder, adults are treated with medications, psychotherapy or a combination of treatments. In addition, adults with ADHD may also have bipolar disorder.

Education with a counselor and therapist can help an adult with ADHD as well. This can include teaching him or her to use large calendars and keeping lists for tasks. Having a dedicated place to store keys, bills and other important items can also help.

Photo of Oz courtesy of Bing.com