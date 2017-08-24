TODAY talks with Salma Hayek about her simple beauty routine

When you think of natural beauty, who comes to mind? Well, for most of movie goers, it is Salma Hayek. Hayek, the stunning actress, producer, and mother talks candidly about her simple beauty regiment with TODAY.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, the 50-year-old (yes, that is 50) spilled her timeless beauty secrets — many of which come from her grandmother — including her less-is-more approach to skin care, and fondness for natural formulas. Hayek’s status as a siren of the silver screen is stronger than ever. The actress shared timeless beauty knowledge.

The following are Hayek’s philosophies to staying beautiful au naturel:

I never cleanse my face in the morning. “My grandmother taught me that at night your skin replenishes all the things you lost during the day. Also, if I cleanse very well at night, why would it be dirty when I wake up,” Hayek said. Less is more. In the mornings, she spritzes rose water on her face (“It’s so gentle and wakes the skin up”) before applying moisturizer. “At night I take off my makeup with coconut oil. Then I use rose water to take off the residuals,” she said. “You can use a hot towel with the rose water — you put a wet towel in the microwave — to do a little steam.” Finally she’ll dip into some of her own products: Chamomile Facial Cream Cleanser ($12) from her skincare line Nuance or an edible Watermelon Hibiscus Mask from her new blend-it-yourself line with Juice Generation. “Or you can use a little bit of oatmeal and then some water or almond milk, and a little bit of honey,” she added. “You let it soak, and it’s a great cleanser that makes your skin very soft.” Don’t over ex-foliate. Hayek remarks that a lot of women in Hollywood look shiny now and unnatural from using too many ex-foliates. Hayek believes you should look at your face and determine at the time, whether or not to use products. When she does exfoliate, she mixed serum with an oil. Multi-task with makeup. Hayek always keeps a good lip balm in her purse. Her daily make-up routine (when not on set) is foundation, and she uses her lip balm as a cheek tint as well. If you are laid back, your make-up should reflect the same. Let your hair be itself. Hayek’s hair is always gorgeous from following one rule—when not in use, tie it back with conditioning oils. Embrace your age. Hayek doesn’t color her hair and believes your hair complements you as a woman, even the gray.

“I don’t want to spend what’s left of my youth pretending I’m younger and then not enjoying life,” Hayek said.

One thing’s for sure: Whether Hayek is glammed up or au naturel, she always looks gorgeous.

Photo courtesy of bing.com