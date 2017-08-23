E NEWS Yolanda Hadid to release memoir September 12

Yolanda Hadid had it all-a fairytale life-the gorgeous home, the husband, a new role in tv, and then—-it all came tumbling down. Hadid’s world would completely unravel to the point of her contemplating suicide after she was diagnosed with Lyme disease.

Hadid once found the pain from her chronic Lyme disease so unbearable that she contemplated taking her own life. The 53-year-old former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made the shocking confession in her new memoir Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease, which is set for release on Sept. 12.

In 2012, Foster was diagnosed with Lyme disease, as she has stated multiple times on several episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In December 2012, she reported that she was having a port implanted in her arm to help treat her chronic Lyme disease. In April 2013, she had the port removed. In January 2015, she revealed that, as a consequence of the illness, she had “lost the ability to read, write, or even watch TV”. On December 1, 2015 she announced her divorce from David Foster which was finalized in 2017.

An excerpt from her memoir to be released in September 2017

“I take off my clothes and slip into the dark blue ocean, which is cool and comforting. The waves gently wash over my naked body, and I can feel the current tugging at me. Tears pour out of my eyes, roll across my cheeks, and meld with the salt water as I try to still my mind to become one with the water’s ebb and flow. God please just take me away in a wave. I can’t live like this one more day. Please carry my body away. I just want to disappear. My next thought is a clear image of my three children. It shifts my consciousness immediately and that’s the only thing that keeps me from letting myself drift and drown.”

Hadid feels she is now in remission and is even more focused than ever to wage war on Lyme disease.

What Exactly Is Lyme disease? Lyme disease is a systemic infection caused by Borrelia burgdorferi, a spiral-like organism that’s usually transmitted to humans by a deer tick.

What Are the Symptoms? Within five days to two or three weeks of being bitten by a infected deer tick, which is about the size of a pencil point, you’ll likely come down with a “nonspecific flu-like illness.” Expect symptoms like a low-grade fever, muscle and joint aches, and a sore throat. You may or may not get the bull’s eye-shaped rash.

How Serious Can It Get? There can be joint pain with or without swelling, fatigue, brain fog, and neurological conditions like Bell’s palsy, which is a weakness of the facial nerve. There’s even evidence to support conditions like multiple sclerosis and Lou Gehrig’s Disease. The good news is that Lyme disease is potentially manageable if you catch it soon enough.

If you feel you may have Lyme disease (300,000 cases every year in the US) contact your doctor immediately. If caught in time, Lyme disease can be cured. If prolonged, the disease can have irreversible effects on your body. The longer the bacteria runs rampant, the more likely it is to move into your bones, joints, heart, or brain, where it can cause some serious damage.

