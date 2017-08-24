CNN Amazon merger with Whole Foods gets green light

Is Amazon taking over the entire world? One would think so when observing all the recent bind-blowing and not-the-norm decisions CEO Jeff Wilke has made recently.

On June 16, 2017, it was announced that Amazon.com would acquire Whole Foods for $13.7 billion at $42 per share, a 27 percent premium to its previous closing price. Following the conclusion of the deal at the end of 2017, Whole Foods will become a subsidiary of Amazon, widely expanding Amazon’s presence as a physical retailer.

On August 23, 2017, it was reported that the Federal Trade Commission approved the merger between Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market. Whole Foods Market Inc. is an American supermarket chain exclusively featuring foods without artificial preservatives, colors, flavors, sweeteners, and hydrogenated fats.

Amazon said Thursday that its takeover of Whole Foods will close on Monday, and its first order of business will be to make some items more affordable, according to a release. “Whole Foods Market will offer lower prices starting Monday on a selection of best-selling grocery staples across its stores, with more to come,” the company said in a statement.

Items that will be marked down on Monday include organic avocados, organic brown eggs, organic salmon, almond butter, organic apples and organic rotisserie chicken. Amazon said it will keep the markdowns coming, and that Amazon Prime members will get additional discounts at Whole Foods. Amazon pledges to keep Whole Foods at their highest of standards. Whole Foods-brand products will now be available through Amazon.com and other Prime platforms, such as Prime Now, the same-day delivery service available in some markets. The store’s brands include the Whole Foods label, 365, Whole Paws and Whole Catch.

Amazon’s CEO, Wilke reported Amazon wants everyone to be able to afford Whole Foods Market. Here’s to a healthier society!

Photo courtesy of bing.com