EW reports Orlando Bloom lands first major tv role for Amazon

Orlando Bloom (the British heartthrob) is returning to the fantasy genre for his first major television role. The Pirates of the Caribbean and Lord of the Rings actor will star in and produce Amazon Studios’ new hour-long drama, Carnival Row, which received a straight-to-series order earlier this year.

The eight-episode project is described as a “fantasy noir set in a neo-Victorian city.” It’s a place ripped apart by tension between its citizens and immigrant population of mythical creatures. Bloom will star as a police inspector who must solve the murder of a faerie showgirl on the eponymous Carnival Row. His character has a pretty British name, too: Bloom will be playing Rycroft Philostrate.

Carnival Row – Mythical creatures fleeing their war-torn homeland have gathered in the city, and tensions are simmering between citizens and the growing immigrant population. The series will follow a string of unsolved murders that are eating away at whatever peace there is left. Rycroft is not suppose to care about the faerie refugee, but he does and it will cost him dearly.

Travis Beacham, who executive produces the series with showrunner Rene Echevarria, revealed more details on the character on social media. “A veteran of a foreign war,” Rycroft is described as “sharp-eyed,” “stalwart, principled, haunted in a way, and not without his share of secrets.”

Filming on season 1 will begin in two months ahead of a premiere in 2019.

