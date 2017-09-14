Selena Gomez reveals her best friend gave her the gift of life

ET announced tonight that the star’s disappearance was more than the public expected. Today (in an Instagram post) Selena Gomez, 25, said her battle with lupus (revealed in 2015) had resulted in kidney disease. She delivered her post-op message of thanks and optimism for her many followers.

Gomez’s best friend, donated one of her kidney’s to the star. Gomez said, “Francia Rasia (actress) made the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating one of her kidney’s to me.” Rasia’s gift prevented Gomez from the long donor waiting list.

Gomez released a single in June and fans wondered why she wasn’t out launching the promotion and had seemingly dropped out of the spotlight. She released the statement to share her story of her ongoing struggles with lupus and how she had taken the summer off to heal after the kidney transplant. “I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of,” Gomez captioned the Instagram post. “So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed.

There are two types of lupus. Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) is the form of lupus that can harm your skin, joints, kidneys and brain and may be fatal. The other form of lupus is called “discoid” lupus erythematosus, which affects only your skin. Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) that affects the kidneys is called lupus nephritis. Lupus is an “autoimmune” disease, meaning your immune system (your body’s defense system), which usually protects the body from disease, turns against the body. This causes harm to organs and tissues, like your kidneys. Lupus nephritis causes inflammation (swelling or scarring) of the small blood vessels that filter wastes in your kidney (glomeruli) and sometimes the kidneys, by attacking them like they would attack a disease. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made.

According to the National Kidney Foundation, many people who need transplants of organs and tissues cannot get them because of a shortage of donations. Of the 123,000 Americans currently on the waiting list for a lifesaving organ transplant, more than 101,000 need a kidney, but only 17,000 people receive one each year. Every day 12 people die waiting for a kidney. Organ and tissue donation helps others by giving them a second chance at life.

Gomez, a singer and actress, has earned a number of awards throughout her career, including an ALMA Award, a Billboard Women in Music award, an MTV Video Music Award, an American Music Award, a People’s Choice Award, and fifteen Teen Choice Awards.

Gomez has a long road ahead of her; but being 25, sure helps with the odds being in her favor.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com