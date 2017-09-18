Dr. Oz shielding our brain against Alzheimers and Judge Hackett’s tragedy

Advertisement:



Can it be true that key lifestyle changes can actually play a role in preventing Alzheimer’s Disease; that affects 1 in 10 people over the age of 65, and the most common cause of Dementia? Dr. Oz starts out the new season with an abundance of scientific results that prove we may be able to control our own health. Neuroscientists Dr. Rudy Tanzi and Dr. Wendy Suzuki weighed in.

Brain scientists from around the world have discovered thru the pathology of the brain the Alzheimer’s builds up in the brain over a period of as much as 10 years before symptoms occur and that 1 in 3 cases can be prevented. Sedentary lifestyle, hearing loss, obesity, and smoking are some of the leading causes.

Exercise has been proven to be the most transformative lifestyle change you can make for the brain because it produces new brain cells in the part of the brain that forms new memory, known as hippocampus. Start with just one power walk every day and build up to aerobics.

Personal hygiene has been proven to help prevent Alzheimer’s. Yes, staying clean can prevent bacteria and viruses from building up that can lead to the disease. Keeping your hands and teeth clean can cut down tremendously. Herpes virus, Lyme disease, and any infection that spreads to other parts of the body can contribute. This was shocking new evidence found at the Alzheimer’s Summit.

Cut your risk for Alzheimer’s by adding the following 10 foods from the MIND DIET to your shopping list. Scientific research has found that making a few simple tweaks to the foods you put in your shopping cart can slash your risk by up to 53%. Stock up on these brain foods to start reaping the benefits today: Green leafy vegetables including salads with vegetables (cognitive vitamins) every day, cold water fish (salmon and mackerel) which are known as brain foods, poultry, blueberries and strawberries, whole grains, nuts and legumes, red wine, and olive oil. The Mediterranean Diet is one of the best sources of prevention for brain disease. Soda drinkers have been found to have accelerated aging of the brain. Higher level of blood sugar damage brain cells. Diet soda increases dementia and stroke chances.

Sleeping 8 hrs. keeps the brain cleaner allowing it to heal in many ways. Learn to handle stress through meditation. Interact with others because loneliness can cause build-ups in the brain. Learn new things as it keeps your brain cells active.

Dr. Oz recommended everyone go to alzu.org for a memory test to take. If you feel you have a memory problem, see your doctor.

Dr. Oz also discussed the tragedy Judge Glenda Hatchett’s recent family tragedy when her daughter-in-law, Kyira died after giving birth thru C-section to her son, Langston. Judge Hatchett revealed the pain the family is still experiencing watching her grandson growing up with his mom and the challenges her son, Charles, faces raising him. Her daughter-in law was a very intelligent, active young woman in excellent health, and the shock of death thru childbirth is still so over-whelming.

Twelve hours after experiencing the joyful birth of a beautiful child, Kyira was gone. Hatchett elaborated the guilt she has experienced leaving the hospital after being assured her daughter-in-law would be fine. Charles, her son, talked about noticing in recovery there was blood in her catheter and how his wife started showing signs of deteriorating. Time lapsed before tests were done as the hospital responded she was not a priority. Kyira was in excruciating pain and the family went over the staff’s head and woke up the head of obstetrics at home. Kyira was re-admitted back to surgery where she died. She had literally bled to death. Kyira coded immediately after being opened back up. Dr. Oz discussed how many cases a year are recorded of death by childbirth and how it should be prevented. Hatchett and her son are bringing awareness to the tragedy of death by childbirth.

Statement From Cedars-Sinai on the Death of Kyira Johnson: Kyira Johnson’s death was a tragedy. Her husband, Charles S. Johnson IV, and his mother, Judge Glenda Hatchett, are demonstrating important leadership in raising awareness of preventable maternal deaths. Cedars-Sinai strongly agrees with Judge Hatchett and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists that no mother should die giving birth. Based on our findings, we make any changes that are needed so that we can continue to provide the highest quality care to our patients. This includes reviewing hospital procedures as well as the competency of healthcare providers. Among other changes, we have updated processes for post-anesthesia care and have increased simulation training for physicians, nurses, and other healthcare professionals related to care of hospitalized obstetric patients.

Photo courtesy of WebMD