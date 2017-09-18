Fall super-foods you should eat that help boost immunity for winter

The arrival of beautiful fall weather is a great reminder of the importance of eating healthy with the seasons. CNN.health discussed the importance of eating certain fall foods to boost the immunity in our bodies.

The changing of the seasons provides us with the unique opportunity to buy a variety of fantastic foods that are only available during that season. Seasonal foods offer a natural diversity that we should take advantage of when eating healthy for both our own well being and the health of our planet.

Reboot your health with these disease-fighting fall superfoods:

APPLES: Full of antioxidants, fiber

BRUSSELS SPROUTS: Vitamin K, folate, iron

PARSNIPS: Potassium, fiber

PEARS: Vitamin C, copper, fiber

TURNIPS: Leaf contains vitamins A, K, folate. Roots contain Vitamin C

CAULIFLOWER: Compounds that may prevent cancer, Vitamin C, Phytonutrients that lower cholesterol

WINTER SQUASH: Omega-3 fatty acids, Vitamin A

PUMPKIN: Potassium, B Vitamins, fiber

SWEET POTATOES: Anti-inflammatory, iron, Vitamin A

RUTABAGA: Vitamin C, fiber

POMEGRANATES: Vitamin C, folate, and higher antioxidants levels than wine

DATES: Low-fat, fiber, potassium

KIWI: More Vitamin C than an orange, potassium, copper

GRAPEFRUIT: High in Vitamin C, lycopene, pectin that reduces cholesterol

TANGERINES: Beta-carotene, Vitamin C

The advantages of eating local seasonal fresh foods are: It’s more cost effective, healthier, more delicious, and greener. Besides all these reasons, we are supporting local farmers. Supermarkets add gloss to their fruits and vegetables to keep them looking fresh and inviting. By gloss, we mean that supermarkets and huge food chains take pains to ensure that food is attractive even though it is not in season. Seasonal foods are more or less organic and if you’re going to be eating non seasonal foods, do keep in mind that they’re probably full of pesticides as well. Healthy eating goes down many notches when you give in to eating non-seasonal foods.

The world is slowly gearing towards locally produced seasonal food. Highly acclaimed chefs and foodies like Gordon Ramsay make it a point to introduce locally produced seasonal food in their menus and there’s a reason for this shift. Today, the focus is indeed on taste, flavor and nutritional goodness that you derive from food.

To find out what’s harvested seasonally in your area, go to www.localharvest.org to find farmers markets near you and seasonal produce guides.

Picture courtesy of CNN.com