69th annual EMMYS has lowest ratings ever

“Entertainment Tonight” anchor Kevin Frazier appeared on “CBS This Morning” on Monday to proclaim that “politics took center stage,” and the “recurring punchline was Donald Trump.”

Academy Awards prognosticator Steve Pond called the event “the most political Emmys show ever” and said voters even decided winners based on politics, opting for programs with a political agenda such as “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Atlanta” over less-polarizing shows such as “Stranger Things.”

Trump was attacked from Colbert’s opening monologue through the end of the three-hour program. Alec Baldwin won an award for portraying Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” and used his speech to mock the president for not winning an Emmy during his time hosting “The Apprentice.”

The 8.2 overnight rating is lower than 2016’s 8.4. Even in the coveted 18-49 age group, TVs Greatest Night flopped with a pathetic 2.8, which proves that even young people are tired of watching rich elites publicly work through their inability to come to terms with losing the 2016 presidential election.

“As Hollywood has gotten more political, more divisive, more bigoted towards Normal People, and more hateful, take a look at the nuclear fallout. America is more red, more Republican-led than at anytime since Reconstruction. On every level, Democrats have been wiped out of electoral office.

Hollywood is a total liability to its own cause. As awful as the Republican Party is — and it is awful — America looks at bigoted freaks like Colbert and cannot imagine putting such flaming hatred and intellectual incoherence in charge of the country. One Obama was enough. These raging, terrorist-supporting, spittle-flecked, mean-spirited multi-millionaires are the Democrat Party’s worst nightmare come to life, the most unappealing spokespeople imaginable. But look at the movie box office, the Oscar ratings, and last night’s Emmy ratings… Hollywood is not just bad for the Democrat Party, Hollywood is bad for Hollywood,” wrote John Nolte on Twitter for Breitbart.

Perhaps some viewers want to enjoy the awards show as an escape from politics, or perhaps some viewers simply don’t agree with everything the Hollywood elite has to say. Colbert and the event’s producers didn’t seem to care that roughly half the country wouldn’t be amused by non-stop attacks on Trump. Rather than take a night off to celebrate their own accomplishments and promote their own products, they spend it on a political rally that demeans a majority of the people they supposedly want to entertain with “distractions.” Small wonder that the only people showing up to spend several hours slogging through self-congratulations interrupted by political lecturing are almost all those who are already singing in the choir — and that their numbers keep declining.

Despite all the baiting by Colbert, Alec Baldwin and others last night, Trump didn’t tweet a peep about the Emmys – though he did celebrate the 70th birthday of the U.S. Air Force and the CIA this morning.

The writers for the Emmys also made a gross error in forgetting to mention many respected stars from the “In Memoriam” segment.

Personal thought: Seems it would have been the perfect opportunity for those who had a platform to promote helping the hurricane victims.

Photo courtesy of CBS.