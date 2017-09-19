Dr. Oz true crime Tuesday featuring O.J. Simpson

He’s been called a “thug,” “sociopath,” and “evil,” stemming for the unsolved murders of his ex-wife and friend; but he wants to send a message to Dr. Oz before his release from prison. His name is O.J. Simpson and he was the center of one of the most watched trials in history. His surprising last weeks in prison were revealed.

Simpson’s attorney, Malcolm Lavergne discussed with Oz his experience representing Simpson during the robberies in Las Vegas. Lavergne believes Simpson is an ordinary man and father. Lavergne says Simpson’s last weeks in prison consists of him watching a lot of tv and was watching Oz today during the airing of this segment. Simpson told Lavergne when he gets out he wants to make up for all the birthdays of his 4 children he has missed. Simpson shared a personal message from prison. Simpson’s message to Oz’s audience was that he doesn’t think he is any better than anyone else but that he has to have a vision for his future, and he will live his own life. He asked for people to treat him like a normal person when he gets out of prison. Christopher Darden (Simpson’s prosecuting attorney) says it is still hard to deal with the fact Simpson walked once and will walk again. The trial has affected Darden in ways that still haunt him. At one point, he dropped out of life all-together. He is still learning how to live after the trial of the century. Oz asked Darden what he would say to Simpson now. Darden’s responded he didn’t think Simpson cared so why waste his breath?

There is a side to the Simpson murders that was never told. There is an intersection near the crime scene where a witness, Jill Shively, almost collided with Simpson’s bronco. This was the evening of the murder. Shively called the police because Simpson was driving erratically but felt she was dismissed. She had no idea the murders has just occurred. Shively was bombarded by reporters after the murders and was tempted to take money for selling her stories which Marcia Clarke accused her later for blowing the case. Since the trial, Shively has had cancer, heart problems, and many health problems from the stress. Oz talked with her about forgiving herself.

In 1994, Simpson was arrested and charged with the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. He was acquitted after a lengthy and internationally publicized trial. The families of the victims subsequently filed a civil suit against him, and in 1997 a civil court awarded a $33.5 million judgment against Simpson for the victims’ wrongful deaths.

In 2007, Simpson was arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada, and charged with the felonies of armed robbery and kidnapping. In 2008, he was convicted and sentenced to 33 years imprisonment, with a minimum of nine years without parole. He served his sentence at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nevada. On July 20, 2017, Simpson was granted parole. He will be eligible for release from prison on October 1, 2017, but a precise date has not yet been set. Once out, the former NFL star will head to Florida. “He’s released in Nevada and he has 72 hours to check in with his parole officer in Florida,” the insider added.

Photo courtesy of Dr. Oz