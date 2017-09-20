Dr. Oz major changes in the chicken industry and deconstructing boxed mac & cheese

Food journalist Mark Schatzker visits a Perdue hatchery and chicken farm in Maryland with Perdue’s vice president Bruce Stewart-Brown to find out why Perdue is going antibiotic-free. Perdue has been working on going healthier since 2002. Brown described how baby wipes are used to clean every egg after it is hatched to remove bacteria and prevent cross-contamination to the other eggs. Perdue is using natural herbs like oregano extract and yucca instead of antibiotics to grow the chickens now for a more natural diet. They have also improved their chicken houses with windows and more room to roam. Perdue was started in 1920. Third generation owner, Jim Perdue, decided to “go back to the farm” ways of raising chickens. After looking at how the chickens tasted after changing to a more natural growing, there was no comparison.

Tyson (Dr. Scott Stillwell), Perdue (Jim Perdue), and Bell & Evans (Scott Sechler), sat on panel with Oz to discuss allegations from the public. All three companies have changed their ways of raising chicken–non stressed chickens do not require antibiotics. Letting the chickens walk more and be more active reduces stress. All of these companies are getting totally away from using chlorination. All natural means less processing where organic means a whole list of requirements. Injected chicken is not natural even though it can be marked all-natural. Bell & Evans is the first to be a certified all-organic hatchery.

In a lot of farms chickens are given antibiotics to kill bad bacteria; however, some of the bacteria even multiplies and the bad bacteria causes cross-contamination. Even if you don’t cook it all they way, you have a non-resistant contamination in your kitchen and your body. Perdue has found that using oregano extract in the water and feeding them thyme improves the health of the chicken, and kills bad bacteria at the same time. Other farms going natural are Foster Farms and Pilgrim’s Pride.

The FDA has issued guidance encouraging companies to stop using antibiotics; however, consumers are now demanding a change for their health. 80% of the antibiotics used in the US are given to livestock.

There isn’t a huge caloric difference in white vs. dark meat of the chicken. Only 5 calories less. The dark meat is more dense of nutrients in zinc and iron simply because these are the working parts of the chicken. Chickens have no teeth, so the gizzard does the work. It contains B12 and Zinc and recommends we eat the gizzard and dark meat for the most nutrition. In France, gizzards are considered delicacies.

Daphne Oz deconstructed boxed macaroni & cheese. Phthalates are primarily used as plasticizers in polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC) polymers to increase their flexibility. FDA authorizes the use of some phthalates in flexible food packaging made from PVC and PVDC. Phthalates were found in 10 different brands of mac & cheese. Even in organic brands. Phthalates have been banned from toys yet they are used in boxes. In the cheese powder were food coloring and tons of sodium. Maia James, Phthalates expert, says under the microscope, very high levels are present in boxed mac & cheese. They panel agreed that it would take a lot of the product to make one sick and improvements are being made; however, always opt for making mac & cheese from scratch and adding vegetables for a healthy meal.

