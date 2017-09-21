Ivanka Trump reveals her postpartum depression with Dr. Oz

On today’s episode, Ivanka Trump, the daughter of and senior advisor to President Trump, revealed after the birth of each of her 3 children, she suffered postpartum depression.

“With each of my children, I had some level of postpartum depression. I was a very challenging, emotional time for me, because I felt like I was not living up to my potential as a parent, or as an entrepreneur and an executive. I had had such easy pregnancies that in some way the juxtaposition hit me even harder,” she told Dr. Oz.

Trump said she didn’t anticipate bringing it up during the interview, but considers it an issue that affects families everywhere. “It’s incredibly important, and look, I consider myself a very hard-charging person,” she said. “I am ambitious, I’m passionate, I’m driven, but this is something that affects parents all over the country.” Trump feels privileged to serve her country and loves living in Washington. She loves the fact she and her family have a house and a yard unlike living in New York. She said her kids loved their schools, parks, museums, etc. Oz asked her if she missed her old life and her response was, “I am focused and I am grateful for all my country has given me.”

Trump has many agendas and goals; focusing on the working family, paid family leave, work-force development, skills education, and entrepreneurs. The United States is the only world power that does not provide paid family leave for employees. She shares her views candidly with her father but respects the fact he is President. She said, laughingly, “I do wish I could take over his twitter account sometimes.” She firmly believes in respectful dialog. Trump speaks of the fun and yet the respect she grew up having with everyone in her family. She feels going into her office in Washington as an American, and not a politician, enables her to have an unbiased voice.

Though she also told Dr. Oz her job is not to moderate her father’s agenda, the president has made it a goal to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which could affect parents suffering from postpartum depression. In a recent interview with New York Times, Trump said she felt America sometimes expected too much from her as an advisor to her dad. One thing is for sure, she sure knows how to do a job with laser focus, dignity, and grace. Ivanka Trump has a command of the English language and speaks with knowledge. She, nor her husband, receive an income for their service to the country.

Postpartum depression is very different from the “baby blues,” a heightened emotional state that can hit 80% or more of new moms in the first days after the baby is born. Baby blues usually ebbs within a couple of weeks.

True postpartum depression is actually part of a constellation of conditions that experts call “perinatal mood disorders.” These mood disorders involve more than just feeling depressed, and they can occur during pregnancy as well as afterward.

Photo courtesy of (c)NurPhoto via Redbook/MSN