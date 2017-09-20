America’s Got Talent picks winner of $1million

Part two of the two-night “America’s Got Talent” 2017 season finale aired Wednesday on NBC with the Top 10 finalists hoping they had received America’s votes. The final acts of this insanely viral 12th season were: singing ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer, singer Angelica Hale, singer-songwriter/ukeleleist Mandy Harvey, singer-songwriter/guitarist Chase Goehring, stand-up comedian Preacher Lawson, light-up dance group Light Balance, dog act Sara and Hero, acrobatic dance group Diavolo, singer Evie Clair and singer Kechi.

The finale started out with a recap of last night’s performances. Simon Cowell commented that any one of the acts deserved to win and that he had no idea who it would be. There were 52 million votes cast by the viewers.

Guest stars performed with the finalists. Kelly Clarkson sang ‘Stronger‘ with Angelica Hale and Kechi. Derek Hough performed with Diavolo and Light Balance. Marlee Matlin (deaf academy award-winning actress) introduced Shania Twain and Mandy Harvey (deaf singer finalist) and together they sang ‘You’re Still The One.’ Darci Lynn talked with Jeff Dunham and performed with Terry Fator who are also ventriloquists. Fator won the 2nd season of AGT. Sara and Hero spent time with the judges’ dogs teaching them new tricks. Preacher Lawson and Howie Mandel reminisced about the ups and downs of getting started in comedy with Howie performing on a comedy stage. Evie Clair and Chase Goehring performed with artist, James Arthur.

After the votes were tallied, the first eliminations were: Chase Goehring, Evie Clair, Diavolo, Preacher Lawson, and Kechi. Based on the amount of votes they received, two more acts were eliminated: Sara and Hero along with Mandy Harvey, leaving the top three. Third place went to Light Balance. And there they stood–2 little girls on stage– for a million dollar win and headline a show in Las Vegas, Darci Lynne Farmer and Angelica Hale.

AND THE WINNER WAS DARCI LYNNE FARMER!

America’s Got Talent (sometimes abbreviated as AGT) is an American reality television series on the NBC television network, and part of the global Got Talent franchise. It is a talent show that features singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, and other performers of all ages competing for the advertised top prize of one million dollars. The show debuted in June 2006 for the summer television season. From season three (2008) onwards, the prize includes the one million dollars, payable in a financial annuity over 40 years, and a chance to headline a show on the Las Vegas Strip.

Photo courtesy of NBC.com