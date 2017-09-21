Olivia Newton-John determined to beat cancer once again

On Today, an exclusive aired today with Olivia Newton-John sharing her struggle once again with breast cancer. After 25 years of being cancer-free, the cancer had metastasized to her lower back. Newton-John is not letting it get the best of her and has a tour planned.

Natalie Morales visited Olivia Newton-John in her hometown of Melbourne, Australia, where she spoke out about fighting breast cancer for the second time. She learned of the diagnosis in May. “I’m doing well,” says the singer and actress, who’s back on tour and back in the recording studio on the verge of turning 69. “I’m stronger than I thought I was. I am not going to be one of those statistics and I pay no attention to them.”

Newton-John was primed for another comeback in 1992 when she compiled her third hits collection, Back to Basics – The Essential Collection 1971–1992, and planned her first tour since her Physical trek ten years earlier. Shortly after the album’s release, Newton-John was diagnosed with breast cancer forcing her to cancel all publicity for the album including the tour. (Newton-John received her diagnosis the same weekend her father died.) Newton-John recovered and since became an advocate for breast cancer research and other health issues. She is a product spokesperson for the Liv-Kit, a breast self-examination product. She is also partial owner of the Gaia Retreat and Spa in Byron Bay, New South Wales.

In 2008, she raised funds to help build the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Centre in Melbourne, Australia. She led a three-week, 228 km. walk along the Great Wall of China during April joined by various celebrities and cancer survivors throughout her trek. The walk symbolized the steps cancer patients must take on their road to recovery. At the Wellness Center, Newton-John established, patients are taught to use art, yoga, and singing in their recoveries. Newton-John attributes medical cannabis treatments as a positive means in dealing with the struggles of cancer. She created her own wellness program, including yoga, diet, and chemotherapy.

Newton-John elaborated she has fear but that a positive outlook is the key to overcoming anything. As of a month ago, she had trouble even walking but attributes her progress to the medical cannabis. Newton-John always chooses to see the light.

Next year celebrates the 40th anniversary of Grease where she plans to auction off her famous leather pants and donate the proceeds to the wellness center.

Olivia Newton-John looked the picture of health on Sunday when she turned out for a cancer fun run in Melbourne. Raising money for her Olivia Newton John cancer Wellness and Research Centre, the Grease star was joined by a throng of supporters, including federal opposition leader Bill Shorten.

According to WebMD, Patients most often use medical marijuana to treat pain, causing a large decrease in the average daily doses of prescription painkillers. Medical cannabis may ease pain and nausea, reduce epileptic seizures in epilepsy, or relieve stiffness in multiple sclerosis. Medicinal marijuana is legal in four states and two cities in the U.S.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com