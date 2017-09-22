Dr. Oz believes medical marijuana may stop the heroin addiction

The President has now called the opiod addiction a national crisis. There is a new radical approach to fix this problem in America. Medicinal marijuana is not street smoking marijuana–it is created in a lab in other forms. Dr. Oz is the biggest advocate of using this natural herb to prevent addictions to opioids. When a doctor prescribes medical marijuana the signals to the brain to need drugs for pain are cut-off.

Opioids, like heroin, kill 91 people every single day. Now, there’s a bold and controversial solution that many believe is a promising way to help fix the crisis. Could medical marijuana be the secret weapon to fighting opioid addiction? People with heroin or opioid addiction find it almost impossible to go cold turkey.

Dr. Oz and Montel Williams (a spokesperson for the Partnership for Prescription. Williams is also active with the nonprofit MS Foundation, which he founded after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1999) went behind the scenes to a marijuana plant to see how it is grown. Dr. Yasmin Hurd, neuroscientist, spoke about how studies are not being opened up for chronic pain. Oz believes that patients are being over treated with chemicals causing opioid addictions to prevent pain.

Williams spoke recently at a recent Arkansas Medical Marijuana Association symposium. “Marijuana isn’t a gateway drug, it is probably going to be the first line of defense exit drug for opioid addiction,” said Williams. “What makes people think they have the right to step in when the doctor says marijuana or cannabinoids? It’s ridiculous and its done not because of any medical reason whatsoever. It’s done because of lies and false information that people have had and they continue to perpetrate and has caused this stigma that needs to be removed,” said Williams. “I have leg tremors, pain, I have things most people won’t ever deal with in their entire life and I deal with on a daily basis,” said Williams. Diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, a chronic disease with no cure, Williams said marijuana is the only drug that provides relief. “Cannabis is the only thing that lets me deal with those things and have a functional contributing life,” said Williams.

By sharing his story across the country, Williams is hoping marijuana will become more readily available for patients who may benefit from it’s natural calming properties.

One of the guests on the show, “Michelle” had herniated disks, broken bones and constant pain and was on 29 pills a day. Her body was spiraling out of control to where she could not even drive. Dr. Oz said the biggest lie in the medical field is opioids vs. pain. Once “Michelle” started using medical marijuana (as a tea) she began to see significant changes in her pain decreasing and is now pill free. Oz was adamant that this new approach to medicine can cause the decline in heroin deaths and addictions to pain killers. He insists chronic pain is never a reason to prescribe pills. The states who have legalized cannabis, have 25% less overdose deaths than those that have not allowed the use of marijuana. Oz has a petition on his page for America to sign to get the medical community and government to examine the benefits of using medicinal marijuana.

Oz visited the heroin streets of Philadelphia and talked to an addict. Oz took “Steve” to a rehab house; and now, Steve has reconnected with his family, starting to rebuild his life, and is drug free.

21 states in the United States have more opioid prescriptions than people. Now legal in 29 states, the opinions by national researchers is changing toward using cannabis products for health and addictive problems.

John Daymond, sat down with Oz and talked about his battle with thyroid cancer and encouraging people to be more-proactive concerning their health. During the physical, John’s doctor found a 1-in. nodule on John’s thyroid during the physical and had it biopsied. “I had no symptoms at all,” says John, who is the CEO of the FUBU corporation and an investor on ABC’s hit shows Shark Tank — on which he’s starred since 2009 — and Beyond the Tank. “You would think you’d be able to feel a 1-in. nodule in your throat, but I didn’t feel anything. The biopsy revealed there were atypical cells in the mass. He is using his voice to talk about early prevention thru biopsies and tests.

Oz provided a thyroid test on his website for viewers to take at home.

