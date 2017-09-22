Shania Twain’s 10-year absence and Lyme disease

“I never thought I would ever sing again,” Shania Twain (Canadian music super-star) told Fox news, describing her ongoing battle with Lyme disease. Twain says her painful divorce from her ex-husband Mutt Lange in 2010 was the primary reason for her 15-year hiatus from music, she recently revealed that it wasn’t the only explanation for her long musical interlude.

The country artist says she battled Lyme disease for several years after being bit by a tick in Norfolk, Virginia, according to The Sun. She spent a considerable time during her break from the music industry battling the illness, which resulted in dysphonia, a vocal cord disorder, and the loss of her voice for years.

The singer told the Los Angeles Times that she underwent extensive therapy to get her ready in time to perform at Caesar’s Palace. “I learned a lot about myself, and my voice, both because I’d been having a lot of problems with my voice prior and because this was a real plunge into the unknown,” Twain said.

“I couldn’t yell out for my dog or for my son or whatever.” The disease was discovered by a neurologist after she experienced dizziness and problems with her vocal cords.

“It was devastating,” Twain said. “I really grieved constantly over those years. It was all because of a tick. Lyme disease is very serious. It’s a very debilitating disease, very degenerative. So I was very lucky that at all that it affected were the nerves on my vocal cords—not the vocal cords themselves.”

Lyme disease is caused by a bacteria, Borrelia burgdorferi, that’s transmitted to humans through a bite from an infected black-legged or deer tick. Symptoms can occur anywhere from 3 to 30 days after the bite, and symptoms can be wide-ranging, depending on the stage of the infection.

The chances you might get Lyme disease from a tick bite depend on the kind of tick, where you were when the bite occurred, and how long the tick was attached to you, according to the CDC. Black-legged ticks must be attached to you for at least 24 hours to transmit Lyme disease. Early signs and symptoms of Lyme disease include fever, chills, headache, fatigue, muscle and joint pain, and swollen lymph nodes, the CDC says.

Twain, wrote her own music and her new album reflects her positive outlook on life now. “I’m different now. I think differently now. I’ve evolved. That’s why I call the album ‘Now,'” she said. “This is me now.” The album’s lead single, the fun and breezy “Life’s About to Get Good,” captures Twain’s energy perfectly: She’s happy, and ready for the next chapter of her life and musical career. The song peaked at No. 33 on Billboard’s Hot country songs chart. Cindy Mabe, president of Universal Music Group Nashville, said the new album is a reflection of Twain’s entire life.

“I feel triumphant,” Twain said, who will release her new album on Sept. 29. “I just feel like I’ve climbed this huge mountain and I made it to the top. …And, you know, coming from a time when I really thought I would never record an album again, that I would never tour again, that I would never sing professionally again.”

