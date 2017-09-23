What to do during an earthquake

Advertisement:



This morning on TODAY earthquakes were discussed with safety tips, after two massive Mexico quakes.

Our planet’s seemingly stable surface is made up of enormous pieces of rock that are slowly but constantly moving. Those pieces continually collide with and rub against one another, and sometimes their edges abruptly crack or slip and suddenly release huge amounts of pent-up energy. These unsettling events are called earthquakes, and small ones happen across the planet every day, without people even noticing. But every so often, a big earthquake occurs, and when that happens, the pulses of energy it releases, called seismic waves, can wreak almost unfathomable destruction and kill and injure many thousands of people.

It seems much too often quakes are occurring these days; California, Mexico, Japan, Italy, and around the world. 50 states in the US alone, are vulnerable to quakes.

Rossen Reports brought in Ian Buckle, director of the earthquake lab at the University of Nevada to share advice with the public on earthquake safety.

“The rule of thumb is you duck, cover and hold, which is great if you’ve got something to duck and cover under like a table or a desk. And that’s what children are taught in school,” Buckle says. “Cover your head and get down.”

In the past, some experts have advised people to stand in a doorframe as the best form of protection. But that’s not always the best options, says Buckle. “That depends if the door frame is in a load bearing wall and it may work and it may not. Stay away from the doors.” And the higher up you are, the more dangerous an earthquakes effects may be.

The Department of Homeland Security has provided safety tips during an earthquake:

Step 1: Get a Kit

Get an Emergency Supply Kit, which includes items like non-perishable food, water, a battery-powered or hand-crank radio, extra flashlights and batteries. You may want to prepare a portable kit and keep it in your car. This kit should include: Copies of prescription medications and medical supplies; Bedding and clothing, including sleeping bags and pillows; Bottled water, a battery-operated radio and extra batteries, a first aid kit, a flashlight; Copies of important documents: driver’s license, Social Security card, proof of residence, insurance policies, wills, deeds, birth and marriage certificates, tax records, etc.

Step 2: Make a Plan

Prepare Your Family Make a Family Emergency Plan. Your family may not be together when disaster strikes, so it is important to know how you will contact one another, how you will get back together, and what you will do in case of emergency. Plan places where your family will meet, both within and outside of your immediate neighborhood.

Step 3: Be Informed

Prepare Your Home Fasten shelves securely to walls. Place large or heavy objects on lower shelves. Store breakable items such as bottled foods, glass, and china in low, closed cabinets with latches. Hang heavy items such as pictures and mirrors away from beds, couches, and anywhere people sit. Brace overhead light fixtures. Repair defective electrical wiring and leaky gas connections; these are potential fire risks. Secure a water heater by strapping it to the wall studs and bolting it to the floor. Repair any deep cracks in ceilings or foundations. Get expert advice if there are signs of structural defects. Store weed killers, pesticides, and flammable products securely in closed cabinets with latches and on bottom shelves. Identify safe places indoors and outdoors like under sturdy furniture or against an inside wall away from where glass could shatter around windows, mirrors, and pictures or where heavy bookcases or other heavy furniture could fall over.

For maps of the US where a quake is most likely to occur, visit https://www.fema.gov/earthquake-hazard-maps.

Photo courtesy of NBC news, Getty Images.