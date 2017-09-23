The Doctors tell us which ancient drink can replace caffeine and boost energy

The Doctors introduced the drink used in ancient Egypt and by the soldiers of the Civil War. It contains very high levels of antioxidants, but tastes very earthy. It has been known to have many health benefits and give great boosts of energy without the heart palpitations coffee gives you. It is Chicory root. Though it is not common to find this in grocery stores, most health stores carry it now in many forms.

Chicory root has a mild laxative effect, increases bile from the gallbladder, and decreases swelling. Chicory is a rich source of beta-carotene. Chicory is a plant. Its roots and dried, above-ground parts are used to make medicine.

Chicory is used for loss of appetite, upset stomach, constipation, liver and gallbladder disorders, cancer, and rapid heartbeat. It is also used as a “tonic,” to increase urine production, to protect the liver, and to balance the stimulant effect of coffee. Some people apply a paste of chicory leaves directly to the skin for swelling and inflammation.

In foods, chicory leaves are often eaten like celery, and the roots and leaf buds are boiled and eaten. Chicory is also used as a cooking spice and to flavor foods and beverages. Coffee mixes often include ground chicory to enhance the richness of the coffee.

Chicory root has a long history of providing support to liver problems. Ancient Romans used the herb to help cleanse the blood. Egyptians were known to consume chicory root in large amounts to help purify the liver and the blood. It’s popular today as a caffeine free replacement for coffee- you may have tried it if you’ve visited New Orleans.

Chicory is part of the dandelion group and has been used for centuries by many civilizations. Properties of chicory have been found to help with osteoarthritis and diabetes.

According to WebMD, chicory should never be used with pregnant women, women who are breastfeeding, people with gallstones, and those allergic to ragweed and related plants.

Chicory root teas and coffees are what The Doctors are referring to in this segment.

Photo courtesy of The Doctors.com