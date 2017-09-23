Dr. Phil with a mom who went from PTA to homeless

How does this happen? Why wasn’t there an intervention? Did no one notice? Blame, guilt, frustrations, hurt, bankruptcy—–end results of addiction. And, it all began with pain pills ending in heroin addiction.

Dr. Phil sat down with a mother of 3 that was once involved in the PTA, functioned as a responsible woman, and was clean and healthy. It all went downhill when her pain and reliance on pills became too expensive, so she turned to the cheaper hard stuff-heroin. Dr. Phil told her 80% of heroin addicts began abusing prescription medications first.

Carrie reveals that after a series of medical issues, she became dependent on the prescription medication her doctors prescribed, eventually leading her to an addiction to heroin.

“I blame the doctors for my being an addict,” the mom of three says, adding that the doctors never educated her about the drugs she was taking. “I was prescribed all these pain medicines, Vicodin, Oxycodone, and I eventually became reliant upon them. I would be physically sick if I didn’t take them.”

Carrie says, however, that there was an upside to the medication; the pills gave her power to become a supermom. Oxycodone was “her method” of fulfilling all her responsibilities.

Carrie’s daughter said her mom would do so many harmful things to her, abuse her, and had the look of evil in her eyes so many times. Her daughter now suffers from depression.

Her husband, Christopher, says it’s this addiction that forced him to have the courts remove Carrie from their home and file a restraining order to keep her from their 15-year-old daughter, which left this former PTA mom homeless and living out of her luxury SUV. Carrie says nothing can keep her clean, even flat lining twice and being medically forced to wear a lifesaving resuscitation vest. How will Carrie’s husband and adult daughter react when Carrie reveals she is not only driving her 15-year-old daughter under the influence, but she has also used heroin in the school bathroom at her teen daughter’s sporting events? Carrie was using heroin 8 times a day exhausting their bank accounts, spending $30,000 in 5 months. She felt she had to do more heroin to do more at home as her husband was gone most of the time. At one time Carrie disappeared for a month and was found in a hotel room. She had lost down to 89 lbs. In the end, Carrie went into cardiac arrest and was on life-support. Once she got home, she felt even lower. She felt her husband had given up on her.

Dr. Phil slammed her with blaming everyone else. He told Carrie, “You have caused all the accidents, abuse, and even using the heroin. You have to take responsibility and own it.” Dr. Phil made Carrie apologize to her daughter. It was evident that the drug abuse had caused so much pain and heartache. The family is trying to heal.

Opiod addiction is an epidemic in modern society. There are more prescriptions written than there are people in some cities in the US. People who were once productive, are now living under bridges just to get that “fix.”

Here are some signs you are a loved one may be abusing prescription pills:

Unresponsiveness -The person may appear to have a “spaced-out” expression.

Memory Problems

The person may experience blackouts where he or she does not remember parts of or all of the night before.

Rapid Weight Loss or Change in Eating Habits

Making More Mistakes than Normal

Irritability, Agitation and Anger

Changes in Sleep Patterns

Making Bad Decisions

Using Bad Judgment

Becoming More Socially Distant and Isolated in Many Areas of Life.

CVS PHARMACY made a decision this past week to only issue 7 days of opiods at a time.

If you see any of these signs, get help. You can call the Drug-Free America hotline at (800) 662-4357 or find an addiction medicine specialist. Treatments with high success rates are available.

For more information, contact Dr. Harold Urshcel, Chief Medical Strategist for EnterHealth, at: www.enterhealth.com, or call: (800) 388-4601.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com