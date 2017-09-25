At home test for thyroid speed and nutrition from Dr. Oz

Dr. Oz, 9-25-17, asks the question: “What’s your thyroid really trying to tell you? Is it super fast or sluggish?” The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland located in the front of the neck just below the Adams apple. The gland wraps around the windpipe (trachea) and has a shape that is similar to a butterfly formed by two wings (lobes) and attached by a middle part (isthmus). The thyroid gland works like a tiny factory that uses iodine (mostly from the diet in foods such as seafood and salt) to produce thyroid hormones. These hormones help to regulate the body’s metabolism and effects processes, such as growth and other important functions of the body.

Dr. Oz brought in Dr. Pina LoGuidice and gave us a at-home quiz to take to determine our thyroid’s speed:

A-high, B-normal, C-low

How would you describe your energy level? What is your body temperature like? Are you always hot or cold? What are the consistency of your bathroom (bowel movements?) What health issue do you most identify? Depressed, dry skin, insomnia, constipated, brittle nails, etc.

If you answered mostly A’s–your thyroid is too high, B’s–it is normal, C’s—too slow.

Incorporating zinc (spinach, legumes, cashews, cocoa powder) and switch to sea salt if your test shows slow or C.

If your results showed a fast speed, eat foods that block iodine: Cabbage, cauliflower, brussel spouts, broccoli, kale.

We were given a recipe for a pumpkin smoothie to boost thyroid speed.

If you’re gaining weight, low on energy, moody all the time and can’t figure out why, your thyroid may be to blame. Symptoms like these can be indicative of an imbalance in your thyroid hormones. Nutritionist Haylie Pomroy came up with this 28-day plan to boost your thyroid naturally by simply changing aspects of your diet. Apply these four tips to your daily diet for the next month for an increase in energy. If your symptoms do not improve, you may want to consider seeing a doctor to have your thyroid checked out.

Maria Menounos (TV correspondent for Today, Access Hollywood, Extra) sat down with Dr. Oz for a discussion about the diagnosis that changed her life.

‘I’m so sorry I have to tell you this because I know you’re going through a lot with your mom, but you have a brain tumor. It’s called a meningioma. You need to schedule an appointment with a neurosurgeon right away,’” Menounos told Kelly in a sit-down airing Sunday. “I started kind of chuckling. Because at that point it’s like: ‘This is a joke. Like, how does this happen?’”

Menounos underwent surgery on June 8, her 39th birthday, after an MRI discovered a brain tumor the size of a golf ball pushing on her facial nerves. She had previously experienced several disturbing symptoms including slurred speech, headaches and light headedness. Her specialist, Dr. Keith Black, successfully removed 99.9 percent of the tumor, which was not cancerous, following a seven-hour procedure. Menounos kept her brain tumor diagnosis secret thanks to some childhood inspiration.

“We just kept it really quiet and [had] a little code word for it,” Menounos said on “The Dr. Oz Show” in an episode Monday. “It was Debbie, because I had grown up always wanting my name to be Debbie.”

Oz questioned the name choice, asking, “You wanted it to be Debbie?”

“Yeah, I’m like, ‘Oh, frigging Debbie is killing me today,’” she elaborated.

The 39-year-old E! News correspondent revealed her diagnosis in July after undergoing surgery a month before to remove it.

She told “Today” in August that she continues to recover while her mother is also battling stage 4 brain cancer.

“Overall, I feel so lucky to be functioning and to be almost normal and to not have cancer,” she said. “I think this was a gift, because I needed to change my life,” Menounos said. “I needed to change the way I did everything.”

Photo courtesy of Medicinenet.com