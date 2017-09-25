Dr. Oz Show Today: All About The Thyroid and Weight Loss

The Doctor Oz Show Today focuses on the thyroid and how it regulates the way our body processes food in our bodies. The thyroid is located in the throat and is shaped like a butterfly. This small gland is responsible for secreting hormones that regulate the metabolism. Oz has said many times that this gland regulates the body’s fat burning furnace. If that furnace is set too low, a person will gain weight or never seem to be able to lose weight. There is a debate about whether a person can reset their thyroid to burn more fat and speed up the metabolism.

Back in 2014, Oz gave out a simple test to check your thyroid, this consisted of checking your eyebrow length. He emphasized that this was not a scientific solutions but an observation that would let a person know they may want to see a doctor.

Later in 2014, Oz had Dr. Aviva Romm on the show with another quiz to check for a slow thyroid. This seven question quiz was designed to tell a person if they could be suffering from a slow thyroid. Oz also pointed out 4 ways to naturally boost the metabolism and the thyroid. He said Vitamin A, Selenium, Zinc, and Iron are the four things your body needs to keep the thyroid healthy. Again we got a list of natural ways to get these supplements. Eating everyday foods like sweet potatoes, red meat, beans, pumpkin seeds, and Brazil nuts.

So what will the new revelations about boosting the metabolism will Oz have today? Will we see new ways to boost the hormone production of the thyroid and help the body burn more calories?

Photo courtesy of Dr. Oz