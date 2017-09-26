Dr. Oz Show Today: Superfoods Naturally Heal The Body

Advertisement:



Doctor Oz is getting back to natural ways to improve your health and lose weight today with a list of superfoods designed to fight specific problems. All Oz fans know that our favorite doctor believes in the healing power of natural nutrients from the food we eat. Today, he give us a complete list of foods to integrate into our diet that are supposed to help with everything from losing weight to fighting cancer. Many of Oz’s guests over the years have proclaimed the benefits of using food to fight disease and lose weight.

Dr. Joel Fuhrman

Dr. Fuhrman has been a regular on the show over the years, way back in 2013 he brought out the Super Immunity Diet that gave the benefits of boosting immunity by adding certain foods to the diet. Fuhrman firmly believes we are what we eat. All of his diet plans focus on nutrients and not calories. He says by focusing on eating what the body needs, a person will soon find themselves feeling better and having more energy. Fuhrman has been steadily improving his Eat to Live diet plan since 2013.

Diets as a Lifestyle Change

Oz has never promoted long term fad diets, he has consistently said that any long term weight loss is only achieved by a lifestyle change. While some have criticized him for promoting diets like the 3 Day Water Weight Diet, Oz has always said people need a reason to stick to their new lifestyle plan. A quick temporary diet can give a person a mental boost that allows them to stick with a new eating plan. Most experts agree that motivation is one of the key reasons people fail at losing weight.

Photo courtesy of Dr. Oz