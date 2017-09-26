CMR

Treat grocery store like a "Farmacy" 50 superfoods to eat Dr. Oz

If we are what we eat, then Dr. Oz says to eat superfoods to improve our health and control our weight.  Dr. Oz has years of experience as a heart surgeon and many of his segments are focused on proper nutrition as it relates to the preventions of many diseases and health problems.  Oz presents a modern-day approach to steer viewers on the right path towards healthy living. On today’s episode, Oz and his daughter Daphne, take us to class on the natural superfoods that can do so much for our stamina, energy, proper functioning of the body, healing, and maintaining a balance in the vital organs. It seems the earth knows better what we need……for the heart, defy aging, and chronic pain.  So, what are the superfoods that give us the most nutrients without the most calories?

50 Superfoods

  1. Acai berries-antioxidant containing large amounts of phytochemicals that destroy cancer cells
  2. Almonds-in the good fat family helping with weight loss and lowering cholesterol-vitamin E, Omega 3’s
  3. Apples-high in vitamin C and boosts immunity during the winter months containing flavonoid
  4. Artichokes-flush out digestion system of toxins and keep heart healthy
  5. Asparagus-vitamin K (bones) and A (organs) and rids free radicals from our skin
  6. Avocados-lutein (antioxidant) that improves vision and lowers cholesterol
  7. Bananas-can help with menstrual/muscle cramps and prevents bloating with probiotics
  8. Beets-lowers blood pressure and contains iron, potassium, and folate
  9. Beans-(black, white, red) relieves bowel issues and contain protein and iron
  10. Black currants-more vitamin C than oranges and help with vision
  11. Blueberries-packed with antioxidants, potassium and vitamin C fights inflammation
  12. Bok Choy-contains brassinin which aids in fighting cancer, high in vitamins, minerals
  13. Broccoli– cancer-fighting, vitamin C, digestion
  14. Brussels sprouts-contain lutein that helps fight aging and deteriorating vision
  15. Chia seeds-strengthen hair, contain fiber, omega-3’s, calcium, antioxidants-will make hair also shinier
  16. Cocoa-at least 70% dark (flavanol) will lower stress level and blood pressure
  17. Coconut oil-keeps thyroid under control, lowers cholesterol, stabilizes blood sugar
  18. Cranberries-slow aging reducing inflammation associated with many diseases
  19. Eggs-increase energy level with iron and B12
  20. Flaxseeds-reduce constipation
  21. Goji berries-reduce swelling
  22. Grapes-repair damaged cells and rid the body of free radicals
  23. Hemp seeds-for heart health containing Omega-3 fatty acids
  24. Jalapeños-protect immunity (vitamin C) and rids colds
  25. Kale-vitamins A, K, C and fights cancer
  26. Kiwi-large amts. of vitamin C, fiber, potassium providing energy
  27. Lemons-vitamin C boosts immunity
  28. Lentils-relieves constipation and high in protein
  29. Mushrooms-boosts and protects immunity
  30. Oats-lowers LDL (bad cholesterol) in body
  31. Olive oil-heart healthy, lowers cholesterol and blood pressure
  32. Oranges-lowers stress with vitamin C
  33. Pomegranate-repairs damage (ellagic acid and punicalagin) to skin
  34. Prunes-relieves constipation, high in fiber
  35. Pumpkin-beta carotene boots immunity
  36. Quinoa-fiber keeps you full and good for digestion
  37. Radishes-keep you full and digestion health
  38. Salmon-omega-3’s, protein, vitamin D-keep heart healthy
  39. Seaweed-strengths bones, improves energy levels and immunity containing iron, antioxidants, vitamins
  40. Spinach– (nutrient powerhouse) helps strength entire body
  41. Strawberries-phytochemicals fight cancer
  42. Sunflower seeds-lower blood pressure
  43. Sweet potatoes-slow aging (carotenoids)
  44. Tea-antioxidants that cure everyday ailments
  45. Tomatoes-lycopene fights cancer
  46. Turmeric-fights Alzheimer’s keeping brain healthy
  47. Walnuts– reduce stress
  48. Watermelon-keeps you hydrated contains fiber, vitamins A and C
  49. Yogurt-probiotics for digestion
  50. Zucchini-powerhouse of vitamins A, C, potassium, folate, and fiber.

FOOD CAN FIX IT

  1. Zinc-oysters (smoked are the easiest to find)
  2. Copper-kale (make chips too)
  3. Iron-lentils (make soups and puree too)
  4. Selenium-brazil nuts

Oz says, “We have to see food as the main source of good health.”  The Oz family recipes are in Dr. Oz’s new book, Food Can Fix It. “Of all the choices you make, what you eat is the most important choice you make.” Dr. Oz.

Nutritionists suggests to always buy local and organic when possible.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com

 

