Treat grocery store like a “Farmacy” 50 superfoods to eat Dr. Oz

If we are what we eat, then Dr. Oz says to eat superfoods to improve our health and control our weight. Dr. Oz has years of experience as a heart surgeon and many of his segments are focused on proper nutrition as it relates to the preventions of many diseases and health problems. Oz presents a modern-day approach to steer viewers on the right path towards healthy living. On today’s episode, Oz and his daughter Daphne, take us to class on the natural superfoods that can do so much for our stamina, energy, proper functioning of the body, healing, and maintaining a balance in the vital organs. It seems the earth knows better what we need……for the heart, defy aging, and chronic pain. So, what are the superfoods that give us the most nutrients without the most calories?

50 Superfoods

Acai berries-antioxidant containing large amounts of phytochemicals that destroy cancer cells Almonds-in the good fat family helping with weight loss and lowering cholesterol-vitamin E, Omega 3’s Apples-high in vitamin C and boosts immunity during the winter months containing flavonoid Artichokes-flush out digestion system of toxins and keep heart healthy Asparagus-vitamin K (bones) and A (organs) and rids free radicals from our skin Avocados-lutein (antioxidant) that improves vision and lowers cholesterol Bananas-can help with menstrual/muscle cramps and prevents bloating with probiotics Beets-lowers blood pressure and contains iron, potassium, and folate Beans-(black, white, red) relieves bowel issues and contain protein and iron Black currants-more vitamin C than oranges and help with vision Blueberries-packed with antioxidants, potassium and vitamin C fights inflammation Bok Choy-contains brassinin which aids in fighting cancer, high in vitamins, minerals Broccoli– cancer-fighting, vitamin C, digestion Brussels sprouts-contain lutein that helps fight aging and deteriorating vision Chia seeds-strengthen hair, contain fiber, omega-3’s, calcium, antioxidants-will make hair also shinier Cocoa-at least 70% dark (flavanol) will lower stress level and blood pressure Coconut oil-keeps thyroid under control, lowers cholesterol, stabilizes blood sugar Cranberries-slow aging reducing inflammation associated with many diseases Eggs-increase energy level with iron and B12 Flaxseeds-reduce constipation Goji berries-reduce swelling Grapes-repair damaged cells and rid the body of free radicals Hemp seeds-for heart health containing Omega-3 fatty acids Jalapeños-protect immunity (vitamin C) and rids colds Kale-vitamins A, K, C and fights cancer Kiwi-large amts. of vitamin C, fiber, potassium providing energy Lemons-vitamin C boosts immunity Lentils-relieves constipation and high in protein Mushrooms-boosts and protects immunity Oats-lowers LDL (bad cholesterol) in body Olive oil-heart healthy, lowers cholesterol and blood pressure Oranges-lowers stress with vitamin C Pomegranate-repairs damage (ellagic acid and punicalagin) to skin Prunes-relieves constipation, high in fiber Pumpkin-beta carotene boots immunity Quinoa-fiber keeps you full and good for digestion Radishes-keep you full and digestion health Salmon-omega-3’s, protein, vitamin D-keep heart healthy Seaweed-strengths bones, improves energy levels and immunity containing iron, antioxidants, vitamins Spinach– (nutrient powerhouse) helps strength entire body Strawberries-phytochemicals fight cancer Sunflower seeds-lower blood pressure Sweet potatoes-slow aging (carotenoids) Tea-antioxidants that cure everyday ailments Tomatoes-lycopene fights cancer Turmeric-fights Alzheimer’s keeping brain healthy Walnuts– reduce stress Watermelon-keeps you hydrated contains fiber, vitamins A and C Yogurt-probiotics for digestion Zucchini-powerhouse of vitamins A, C, potassium, folate, and fiber.

FOOD CAN FIX IT

Zinc-oysters (smoked are the easiest to find) Copper-kale (make chips too) Iron-lentils (make soups and puree too) Selenium-brazil nuts

Oz says, “We have to see food as the main source of good health.” The Oz family recipes are in Dr. Oz’s new book, Food Can Fix It. “Of all the choices you make, what you eat is the most important choice you make.” Dr. Oz.

Nutritionists suggests to always buy local and organic when possible.

