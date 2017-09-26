True Crime Tuesday Dr. Oz discusses tainted alcohol at Mexico resorts

It use to be an exciting time, knowing you were going to a resort in Mexico where the aqua waters hit the white sands. Now, it can be dangerous, even deadly. Dr. Oz knows from personal experience after one of his own daughters traveled to a resort in Cabo San Lucas last year. She ended up in a hospital with unexplainable symptoms. Many victims have been robbed, violated, threatened and some even dead. More and more stories are coming from tourists who have been served tainted alcohol. This “True Crime Tuesday” segment of Dr. Oz brings in Nancy Grace to discuss one such victim who died after what was suppose to be a happy family vacation.

Abbey Conner was only 20 years old when she was poisoned with tainted alcohol while vacationing with her family at a 5 star all-inclusive resort in Mexico (Oberostar Paraiso Maya.) Reporter Raquel Rutledge told the story of how Abbey and her brother (Conner) were found floating in a pool after the parents returned from dressing for dinner. Abbey was flown to a Florida hospital where she later died. The family believes Abbey and Conner were served tainted alcohol, a mixture of unregulated cheap ingredients. Abbey died of cerebral hemorrhage. The resort told the Milwaukee Journal they only serve sealed bottles that serve the requirements of the designated regulatory standards. According to NBC news, since 2010, Mexican regulators raided 31 hot spots in Cancun and Playa del Carmen and police also seized 1.4 million gallons of tainted alcohol from Mexico and thousands were from a manufacturing company that supplies booze to popular restaurants, nightclubs and resorts in the region including Fat Tuesday in Cancun. Abbey’s father is on an all-out war to bring the story of his daughter’s death to light and why.

Among other stories that surfaced was one of a US tourist who was forced to pay upfront for her ambulance, hospital, and doctor. “When we got to Señor Frogs, I ordered a margarita, and I drank literally this much, like a quarter, and it’s a huge drink, I went to the bathroom, came back, and all of sudden, I had like a personality change,” Cindy Otte said. “She just dropped, dropped on the ground lifeless,” Jeff Otte said earlier this year. The Ottes and 4 other couples booked a vacation in May at the Royal Playa del Carmen resort in Mexico for a friend’s birthday. Cindy was hospitalized after drinking only 2 shots.

The U.S. State Department also issued an advisory on the tainted alcohol and traveling to Mexico because of recent violent crimes and kidnapping. If you choose to visit Mexico and drink, do it in moderation and seek medical attention immediately if you feel ill. A recent report says 43% of all drinks consumed at resorts in Mexico were tainted.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com