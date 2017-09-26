Law & Order ‘True Crime’ kicks off new season with Menendez brothers story

Tonight on NBC, Law & Order kicked off it’s True Crime series with a the true-life story of the Menendez brothers who brutally murdered their parents. Lyle and Erik Menendez walked into the den of their luxurious home and brutally shot and killed their parents. After claiming they walked in and found their parents slain from an intruder during a break-in, the loopholes in their personal accounts start coming to life and are shown to the viewers in each scene. The first episode starts off with the act of murder, the fake calls to 911, and then we are taken into the interrogation room with Lyle giving his side of the story to an investigator.

Lyle described his dad as a successful Cuban man who did whatever he wanted (suggest mob was involved in murders) and his mom as a tragedy, heavily medicated from depression. The next scene, we are taken to the courtroom where the defense attorney is presenting a case of parental abuse causing the brothers to commit the murders. She later tells her husband in their kitchen, “They did it.”

The jury finds the brothers guilty of involuntary manslaughter and files a case against them; however, the boys’ careless actions after the murders are only proving their guilt to everyone in their lives. While Lyle gets more brazen, Erik is losing it.

We have the first question mark in our minds when the next day the brothers show up at the scene of the crime (their home still under intense investigation) and demand to get in to get their tennis gear. At their parents’ funeral, they dressed in very expensive suits and Lyle wore a new gold watch which his uncle scorned him for doing. Both spoke at their parents’ funeral and Erik broke down in tears. Immediately following the funeral, Lyle is already talking about buying a franchise to one of his friends–big mistake.

The series will be 8 episodes and possibly show a side of (maybe the verdict should have been lighter) empathy due to the fact the show’s creator, Dick Wolf, has publically versed his own feelings about the brothers’ sentences. Lyle and Erik Menendez’s protracted trials in the 1989 murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty, dominated headlines and riveted the country in the early ’90s. Wolf’s new series dramatizes the case, which ended in 1996 with the brothers’ convictions.

Wolf promises that the research that was done for the new series revealed “things none of us knew,” and said “Your mind is going to receive a lot of information that I think will change a lot of people’s attitudes.”

Miles Gaston Villanueva stars as Lyle Menendez and Gus Halper as Erik Menendez. Like most Law & Order series, it seems the premise will be more about the flow of the story more than the actual crimes.

