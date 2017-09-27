Dr. Oz Show Today: Eliminate Sugar For Better Health

Dr. Oz, 9/27/2017, has Oz talking about the dangers of consuming too much sugar along with simple ways to keep the flavor. Sugar contains no nutrients so the body is just getting empty calories. The body breaks sugar down into two compounds glucose and fructose. Fructose has been shown to cause liver problems. Glucose is needed by the body and is regulated by insulin. As a person eats more sugar, more insulin is needed so cells can burn the sugar as energy. Oz has said before that people who consume a lot of sugary drinks increase their risk of developing Type II Diabetes by over 80%.

Artificial Sweeteners

Oz has talked about artificial sweeteners and how they can be as damaging as sugar for years now. Most of these sugar substitutes are actually man time sweeter than real sugar. Oz has said that the body actually thinks it is getting sugar and ramps up insulin production. This can cause stress on the pancreas and lead to numerous health issues. These substances have also been shown to reprogram the body’s taste buds and can lead to overuse.

Natural Sugar Alternatives

Sugar is addictive. The body gets used to a certain flavor and it can trigger cravings. Oz says we can ween ourselves from sugar if we take a stepped approach. Back in 2013, he gave us a 28 day plan to kick the soda habit. Some natural solutions that take a little getting used to are adding sweet fruit ice cubes to beverages. Take pineapple, mango, apple, or any other sweet fruit and chop them into cubes. Freeze the cubes and use them in water or any other unsweetened beverage.

Photo courtesy of Dr. Oz