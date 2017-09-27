Ridding our body of the satisfying but #1 culprit to our health Dr. Oz

Advertisement:



Sugar, the hardest thing to rid our brains and palette from but the one thing that gives us nothing but problems. So, can we possibly rid ourselves of this addiction that we have been rewarded with at birthdays, in cereals, as an energy booster, and snack? On today’s show, 9/27/2017, Dr. Oz talks about the health problems that all stem from sugar and ways to change our diet while satisfying our need for the sweet taste. Sugar has no nutritional benefits and it is hard to imagine but Americans consume 120-150 lbs. of sugar in their diets every year. Staggering? I’m not done. Furthermore, Americans take in 10 times more sugar than all the food additives every year. Knowing this, and how sugar affects the body, Dr. Oz tells us how to rid our bodies of this harmful substance. It may sound difficult – or impossible – but you can eliminate sugar from your diet. See these tips to learn how and live a healthier life.

REASONS TO AVOID SUGAR

affects the liver as the only transporter of fructose, turning the sugar into fat leading to fatty liver disease

foods high in sugar contain no nutritional benefits

consuming sugar can lead to adverse reactions in blood sugar markers in as little as 10 weeks

fructose leads to insulin resistance which leads to diabetes, heart disease, and obesity

fructose does not induce satiety like glucose, which will contribute to a higher calorie intake

sugar affects in brain in a satisfying way (like a drug) inducing addiction to having the taste

known cause of leptin resistance, both because insulin blocks leptin signaling in the brain and because fructose raises blood triglycerides which also blocks the effects of leptin

Hilaria Baldwin and Daphne Oz show us how to put sugar away without sacrificing taste. There are simple and affordable ways to satisfy our chronic desires for sweetness while gaining nutrients for good health.

NO SUGAR SNACKS

popcorn, cut up vegetables

fresh fruit smoothies

buttery coffee (add a small amount of natural butter)

yogurt with flaxseed (non-sugary)

oatmeal with almond butter and fruit

honey-thyme granola

veggie muffins

freeze and add fresh fruit slices and cubes to drinks

Oz says there are 20 million people in the US with a diabetes condition. Oz took 60 people and for 60 days and taught them to take charge of their sugar diets. Their results proved positive outcomes. All their negative numbers went down: weight, blood sugar, etc. They each lost at least 2.5 inches in their waist and lost at least 10 lbs.

load up on one healthy fat and only complex-carbohydrates eat 4 healthy high-fiber snacks a day eat small consistent meals every 3 hrs exercise

Following these rules will achieve a full dietary reset to detox and balance your body. You’ll be surprised how much your mood, cravings, and health improve in just two weeks.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com