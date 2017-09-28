Protein Dangers on Dr. Oz Show Today

The Dr. Oz Show Today, 9/28/2017, looks into the dangers of eating too much protein and evaluates if a person can die from overloading on protein enriched foods. The body needs protein to build muscle. This nutrient also helps keep a person satiated and helps curb cravings. Can eating a high protein diet actually kill a person? Oz looks at a case where a woman died after starting a high protein diet. Did she die from protein overload or was is just a coincidence? Chris Powell joins the show today as Oz looks at the dangers of protein overload.

Protein Enhanced Foods

Just looking down any grocery store aisle will show you how manufacturers are cashing in on the protein craze by bulking up their products with the macro nutrient. This is because people have been told that the key to weight loss without hunger pains is consuming protein. Whole diets have been written around this theory. As Oz has said many times, the key to any sustained weight loss is a lifestyle change and anything can be bad for you if overdone. Moderation rules the day when it comes to anything.

Hidden Sources of Protein

One reason a person could overload on any nutrient is not knowing what is in the food they eat. Many foods have protein. Some of them are items a person would never know had this macro nutrient. Avocados, Gruyère Cheese, Chickpeas, Hemp Seeds, Green Peas, Pumpkin Seeds, and Sun Dried Tomatoes all contain protein. Something to remember when making a meal.

Oz has said in the past a man needs about 0.45 grams of protein per pound of body weight and women need 0.35 grams per pound daily. Too much of anything can be bad for you.

