‘True Crime’ Conrad Roy’s suicide by coached texting Dr. Oz

On today’s show, 9/28/2017, Correspondent Melissa Moore covered the story of Conrad Roy and his girlfriend Michelle Carter (17) who met on vacation in 2012. Roy struggled with social anxiety and depression, as did Michelle, which bonded the teens. Roy was only 18 when he took his own life by carbon monoxide in his own truck. After his death, details were revealed that led to the conviction of Michelle. What was her weapon? A barrage (317) of text messages were found on Conrad’s phone from Michelle encouraging him to end his life.

Conrad’s mother, Lynn Roy sat down with Oz to discuss how his death has changed their family’s lives for the first time. Lynn Roy said the last day she spent with her son was nothing out of the ordinary. They walked on the beach together. After her son’s death, she read all the texts and eluded to how she wished she could have only reminded him of how much he was loved by his family. Conrad’s sisters talked about what a nice boy he was and that his death could have been prevented if there had been an intervention. The sisters talked about how Michelle texted them after Conrad’s death; as if to create an alibi, after she had listened to him literally (40 min.) dying.

Lynn Roy knew very little about Michelle and the two’s relationship, as it was long distance. Lynn said she believed Conrad had an amazing future and that he was good and kind. Lynn wants this message out because she feels we should always encourage someone to live and to be reminded of how we all have something to offer. Her message to Michelle, “You should be afraid. Why did you bully him? I feel worse for her mother than myself, I knew my son. Her mom does not have what I had. I believe my son is with me, spiritually. I feel worse for her mother.”

Melissa Moore believes this was an assisted murder, coached, and felt Michelle did not get what she deserved. Michelle even asked Conrad to delete the message to cover her tracks–it was premeditated. Months after Conrad’s death, Michelle confided in a friend she was on the phone with him during the suicide. Her defense argued they were just words, but the court found her guilty of manslaughter.

While the legal battle still plays out in court, Lynn Roy told Dr. Oz that she does not want people to remember her son by how he ended his life, but rather how he lived it.

“He was always helping others,” she said. He cared more about others than himself. I would love to do something to help others in some way that’s how he would want me to go on without him.”

Roy’s sisters, Morgan and Camdyn, said they want their brother to be remembered as a happy person.

This case sparked a nationwide controversy on whether a texting conversation can lead to a conviction. Families across America were wondering, “Can this happen to my family?” Unlike the phone, messaging can be done 24 hrs. a day and cause a lot of emotional abuse. Parents have no choice, they have to monitor phones and set guidelines and teach their children responses to negative texts.

Dr. Oz and Chris Powell (protein guru) discussed the protein binge America is being presented with nowadays. The simple way to find out how much your body needs to simple: Take your weight and divide by 3. This is how many grams you need every day. Too much protein can attack your kidneys. Recently, a mother of 2 and only 25, Meegan Hefford, died from consuming too much protein and overdosed, while trying to bulk up (shakes and supplements) for bodybuilding. Hefford’s body could not contain all the protein.

Maya Feller (nutritionist) researched the best sources of protein in different forms. Women need a minimum of 46 grams of protein a day. The maximum is 100 grams if you are working out. The perfect food to replace your proteins are avocados, coconut and olive oils. Complex carbs can also help–always stay natural. Eggs and bacon came in at the top of the list as the best source of protein for breakfast and protein powder at the bottom. 2 scoops of protein powder in a smoothie is way too much to absorb at the beginning of the day.

Which proteins are better for weight loss:

Fish. It has a great amount of protein, low in fat and cholesterol, and keeps you fuller longer. White fish is the best. The best way to cook it is to place in foil with lemons, pepper, and steam in the oven. Plant based protein is legumes. Pigeon peas (conga beans) are a staple in Latin America and are the most healthy. Protein powder. Pea protein is the healthiest. It is plant based and contains peptides which stay with you longer. It can be added to anything and does not taste like peas. It does not give you gastric distress.

