Are you ready for flu season?

NBC released an interview with a nurse practitioner at CVS Minute Clinic, to discuss why experts believe this may be the worst flu season yet and how you should prepare. Nicola Clarke says the important thing to remember about flu is that it can result in hospitalization, pneumonia, and even death. Experts predict upwards of 77,000 hospitalizations this year from the flu. Clarke said that most Americans take the flu seriously (about 2/3) but everyone should to risk getting the virus. Clarke stated that you cannot get the flu from this year’s shot because it contains a “kill virus” which eliminates any possibility of the virus replicating.

Less than half (47%) of all Americans ages 6 months and up got their flu shots last year, leaving a majority of people unvaccinated against a potentially serious illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Dr. Tom Price, secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, said at a news conference today (Sept. 28) that if last year’s total of immunized Americans had been 5 percent higher, another 490,000 illnesses and 7,000 hospitalizations could’ve been avoided, according to CDC estimates, Price said. Rates of people getting their flu vaccine, however, have appeared to level off, he added.

Who should get the shot? Physicians warn children (6 mos. and up), high-risk patients, pregnant women (recommended after 1st trimester), and especially the elderly should be immunized. There is a high-dose version of the flu shot for patients 65 yrs. and older. A CDC team found “Although pregnant women comprise 1 percent of the population in the United States, they accounted for approximately 5 percent of all 2009 H1N1-related deaths in the United States,” they wrote in a 2012 report. About 85 percent of flu deaths in the U.S. occur in adults ages 65 and up, Dr. Kathleen Neuzil, director of the Center for Vaccine Development at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, said at the press conference.

Getting an annual flu vaccine is the first and best way to protect yourself and your family from the flu. Flu vaccination can reduce flu illnesses, doctors’ visits, and missed work and school due to flu, as well as prevent flu-related hospitalizations. In 2017, a study in Pediatrics was the first of its kind to show that flu vaccination also significantly reduced a child’s risk of dying from influenza. The more people who get vaccinated, the more people will be protected from flu.

So roll up your sleeve and get your shot. The sooner, the better. Flu season typically starts in October and can linger as late as May. In addition to getting a seasonal flu vaccine, you can take everyday preventive action like staying away from sick people and washing your hands to reduce the spread of germs. If you are sick with flu, stay home from work or school to prevent spreading flu to others. In addition, there are prescription medications called antiviral drugs that can be used to treat influenza illness.

Ref. Livescience.com, Pediatric Journal.com, NBC news.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com