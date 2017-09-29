Dr. Oz Show Today: I Told Ya So! with Lisa Oz

Dr. Oz, 9/29/2017, has our favorite TV doctor battling his wife on hygiene and health issues like, How many times a day a person should wash their face. Oz believes once is plenty while his wife says it has to be at least two times a day. This is the second time Lisa Oz comes out to square off on such high profile issues. The last time she was on the show debating, the biggest topic was how to properly place the toilet paper on the holder. Look for more tantalizing topics to be debated on today’s show.

Martha Stewart is also on the show today. She always has some critiques of how Oz keeps his studio and suggestions on how to make it more presentable. Back in 2013, Stewart came on the show and announced she had shifted her focus from cooking and crafts to Health and Wellness. One of the best tips from that show years ago was how to lessen wrinkles. Martha said to save money and take the “juice” from Vitamin E capsules and smear it on the problem area.

Photo courtesy of Dr. Oz