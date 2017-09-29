Parrotheads rejoice as Buffett brings Margaritaville to Broadway

In theory, shouldn’t a man like Jimmy Buffett be slowing down? Heck no. Buffett is taking the road less traveled by baby boomers with funny hats and margaritas and bringing his musical based on his most famous song to air-conditioned Broadway with cushioned seats and wine glasses. Wondering, “is there a woman to blame?” Maybe he found that lost “shaker of salt.” A man like Buffett just can’t be creative enough. With a string of favorite ever-lasting summer songs, restaurant chains, retirement communities, the one thing you never thought he would try-his hand at making the rows of the theatre rock.

On Today this morning, 9/29/2017, Jimmy Buffett announced the Spring 2018 tropical experience, “Escape to Margaritaville” is coming to Broadway but not before going on tour. The musical — about a part-time bartender and singer named Tully who thinks he has life figured out until a tourist steals his heart — is being written by two veterans of the TV series “My Name Is Earl”: its creator, Greg Garcia, and the comic actor Mike O’Malley. Christopher Ashley, who is directing the new Broadway musical “Come From Away,” will direct. The show includes classic songs such as “Come Monday,” “Volcano” and “Cheeseburger in Paradise.”

“We’ll set sail from California on a pre-Broadway national tour stopping first in the city that gave me my start — New Orleans,” Mr. Buffett said in a statement. “Then to some of my other favorites,” he added, “before arriving at that port of all ports, Broadway and New York City.”

James William Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman. He is best known for his music, which often portrays an “island escapism” lifestyle. Together with his Coral Reefer Band, Buffett has recorded hit songs including “Margaritaville” and “Come Monday”. He has a devoted base of fans known as “Parrotheads”.

Tickets are already on sale at most venues.

Photo courtesy of Bing.com